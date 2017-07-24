Home > Local >

Fire destroys over 2000 shops at Masaka Market in Nasarawa

In Nasarawa Raging fire destroys over 2000 shops at Masaka Market

The fire reportedly affected shops selling cosmetics, foodstuffs, textile materials and other valuables worth millions of Naira.

  Published:
Over 200 shops and 2,005 stalls, with goods worth millions of Naira, have been burnt to the ground in at the popular Masaka Market in Nasarawa State.

It was reported that the fire, which struck on Sunday, July 24, started around 1:30am.

According to the Chairman, Karu Traders Association, Chief Sunday Danladi, the Inferno affected shops selling cosmetics, foodstuffs, textile materials and other valuables.

"Over 200 locked-up shops and 2,005 stalls selling cosmetics, foodstuffs, textile materials and other valuables were completely razed down by the inferno," he said.

Danladi appealed to the State government to provide a standby fire engine in the market to forestall such disaster in the future.

"I also want to plead with the Nasarawa State government to come to the aid of the affected traders as many may not have the means to restart their business," he added.

The cause of the fire was not ascertained as at time of filing this report.

The State Governor, Umaru Al-Makura, has commiserated with traders over the fire accident.

A statement issued by his spokesman, Ahmed Tukur, said Al-Makura regrets the devastation caused by the inferno and its effects on the victims.

The Governor urged the management of the market as well as the traders to always adhere to safety measures and avoid acts that could lead to fire outbreak.

 

