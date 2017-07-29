Buhari :  Is president really at Abuja House in London?

Reno Omokri has just visited the president's Abuja House in London.

Unfortunately for the well-known critic and former special assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on new media, his visit was futile as he actually didn't get to see Muhammadu Buhari.

Omokri took to social media to tweet pictures of his visit to the president's home.

If pilgrims to Mecca can get dollars at concessionary rate of ₦200 to $1, I also demand mine because I am a pilgrim… https://t.co/7EdoO2G5Wt — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Unlike Omokri, delegations from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP , and All Progressives Congress, APC, recently met with Buhari on two different occasions.

Pictures of the president hosting his guests in the two meetings were made public. This gave Nigerians a chance to see their president, who has rarely been seen since he left the country on May 7, 2017.

These two meetings happened within the last one week.

Meanwhile, Africa and Middle East security expert, Aye Dee has refused to believe that Buhari actually met with the delegates.

Making his claim in a series of tweets, he warned Nigerians not to believe the pictures.

He wrote, "Nigeria, we are being lied 2 by @AsoRock, neither @MBuhari nor any of the Governors have been to Abuja House, London, today. Last Vehicle In."

Nigeria, we are being lied 2 by @AsoRock, neither @MBuhari nor any of the Governors have been to Abuja House, Londo… https://t.co/VKTVcFdVCd — Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Except 2 'Abuja House's in 🇬, there was no Presidential Activity there today... I challenge any Nigerian present there 2 dispute this. — Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

It was NOT held at Abuja House. https://t.co/FQaBj5XVWp — Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

To those criticising him, he wrote, "We wait and see... I stand by my assertions."

Aye Dee also reminded the public that the president has been out for 83 days.

He tweeted, "July 29th, 2017, obviously devoid of any shame whatsoever, @NGRPresident @MBuhari has spent 83 continuous days outside Nigeria..."

@NGRPresident @MBuhari Good 2 know that @Mbuhari has made it ok for a public servant to be away from his duty post… https://t.co/SaqiCO0fzB — Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Replies to both Omokri and Dee's tweets show that they are not the only ones with questions for the presidency.