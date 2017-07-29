Buhari :  Is president really at Abuja House in London?

Reno Omokri's visit to Abuja House in London and tweets from security expert, Aye Dee, raises questions.
Unfortunately for the well-known critic and former special assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on new media, his visit was futile as he actually didn't get to see Muhammadu Buhari.
Omokri took to social media to tweet pictures of his visit to the president's home.
Unlike Omokri, delegations from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and All Progressives Congress, APC, recently met with Buhari on two different occasions.
Pictures of the president hosting his guests in the two meetings were made public. This gave Nigerians a chance to see their president, who has rarely been seen since he left the country on May 7, 2017.
These two meetings happened within the last one week.
Meanwhile, Africa and Middle East security expert, Aye Dee has refused to believe that Buhari actually met with the delegates.
Making his claim in a series of tweets, he warned Nigerians not to believe the pictures.
He wrote, "Nigeria, we are being lied 2 by @AsoRock, neither @MBuhari nor any of the Governors have been to Abuja House, London, today. Last Vehicle In."
To those criticising him, he wrote, "We wait and see... I stand by my assertions."
Aye Dee also reminded the public that the president has been out for 83 days.
He tweeted, "July 29th, 2017, obviously devoid of any shame whatsoever, @NGRPresident @MBuhari has spent 83 continuous days outside Nigeria..."
Replies to both Omokri and Dee's tweets show that they are not the only ones with questions for the presidency.