Buhari President meets APC Governors in London (Photo)

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo had earlier told Nigerians that Buhari is strong and recuperating.

President Buhari with APC Governors

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with state Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The President met with them in Abuja House, London on Sunday, July 23, 2017, where he's recuperating.

The presidency, in a tweet said:“The President sends his best wishes to all Nigerians. He will be back to Nigeria as soon as his doctors give the go-ahead.”

 

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo had earlier told Nigerians that Buhari is strong and recuperating.

This is the first public picture of Buhari since he embarked on an open-ended medical vacation on May 7, 2017.

It is the second time Buhari would be embarking on a medical vacation since the turn of the year.

On January 19, 2017, Buhari left Nigeria for yet another medical voyage in London. He returned on March 10, 2017 and confessed that he's never been so ill in his life.

There's been a scramble for power in the president's absence, with acting president Yemi Osinbajo standing in for the ailing Nigerian leader.

Speculation has also been rife that Buhari may just be too incapacitated to make a return to his work desk.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, told newsmen recently that the President will not return from his medical trip to London.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast. He also loves exploring and sharing about the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

