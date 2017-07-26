President Muhammadu Buhari is fast recuperating!

This is evident in the president's latest photo with some state governors at the Abuja House in London.

Seven governors departed Nigeria on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, to see the President in London.

Governors on the delegation include; Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom) and Kashim Shettima (Borno).

President Buhari had met with state governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday, July 23, 2017 at the Abuja House in London.

The presidency, in a tweet said:“The President sends his best wishes to all Nigerians. He will be back to Nigeria as soon as his doctors give the go-ahead.”

The meeting and Buhari's first photo was greeted with mixed reactions as most Nigerians demanded a video of the President who left the country 80-days ago.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina in a reaction however described President Buhari's failure to address Nigerians as 'his style and way of doing things'.

Meanwhile, Governor Rochas Okorocha has said that President Buhari would return to Nigeria in two weeks time.