The Soundcity MVP awards held last night and Tiwa Savage, always one to push the envelope, showed up in a head-to-toe Gucci outfit which raised a few eyebrows.

Tiwa has been often compared to Rihanna because of the fashion risks she takes consistently and this was no different.

Tiwa Savage was dressed in a full on Gucci look which included monogrammed socks. She accessorised with ornate diamond embellished sunglasses, a white Gucci bumbag and white platforms.

Styled by Kizaster, Tiwa's look was definitely a statement and after clinching Soundcity's Best Female award, Tiwa managed to command the entire night.

Keyshia Ka'oir

Gucci Mane's wife Keyshia Ka'oir was seen rocking a similar outfit earlier this week when the couple watching a basketball game together courtside. Keyshia, known her outlandish style, paired her Gucci outfit with the famous Gucci Princetown leather and fur slippers.

Fans react

Twitter had mixed emotions about Tiwa's Gucci-fied fit.

Like it or loathe it, Tiwa Savage certainly knows how to keep her name trending.