Tiwa Savage Singer raises eyebrows in a head-to-toe Gucci outfit

The songstress turned up in the questionable look for the Soundcity MVP awards

Tiwa Savage in head-to-toe Gucci. play

Soundcity's 'Best Female', Tiwa Savage strokes a pose in head-to-toe Gucci

The Soundcity MVP awards held last night and Tiwa Savage, always one to push the envelope, showed up in a head-to-toe Gucci outfit which raised a few eyebrows.

Tiwa has been often compared to Rihanna because of the fashion risks she takes consistently and this was no different.

Tiwa Savage was dressed in a full on Gucci look which included monogrammed socks. She accessorised with ornate diamond embellished sunglasses, a white Gucci bumbag and white platforms.

SoundcityMVP BEST FEMALE

Styled by Kizaster, Tiwa's look was definitely a statement and after clinching Soundcity's Best Female award, Tiwa managed to command the entire night.

ALSO READ:Wizkid steals the show in Gucci at #30BillionConcert

Keyshia Ka'oir

Gucci Mane's wife Keyshia Ka'oir was seen rocking a similar outfit earlier this week when the couple watching a basketball game together courtside. Keyshia, known her outlandish style, paired her Gucci outfit with the famous Gucci Princetown leather and fur slippers.

When u & babe get caught up in each other & forget y'all in public

ALSO READ: Davido rocks a Gucci cardigan in 'Ada' video

Fans react

Twitter had mixed emotions about Tiwa's Gucci-fied fit.

 

Like it or loathe it, Tiwa Savage certainly knows how to keep her name trending.

 

 

 

 

