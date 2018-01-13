The songstress turned up in the questionable look for the Soundcity MVP awards
Tiwa has been often compared to Rihanna because of the fashion risks she takes consistently and this was no different.
Tiwa Savage was dressed in a full on Gucci look which included monogrammed socks. She accessorised with ornate diamond embellished sunglasses, a white Gucci bumbag and white platforms.
Styled by Kizaster, Tiwa's look was definitely a statement and after clinching Soundcity's Best Female award, Tiwa managed to command the entire night.
Gucci Mane's wife Keyshia Ka'oir was seen rocking a similar outfit earlier this week when the couple watching a basketball game together courtside. Keyshia, known her outlandish style, paired her Gucci outfit with the famous Gucci Princetown leather and fur slippers.
Twitter had mixed emotions about Tiwa's Gucci-fied fit.
Like it or loathe it, Tiwa Savage certainly knows how to keep her name trending.