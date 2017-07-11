Erotic: Ifeanyi's naughty evening at the office [Pt. 22]

Kunle closed the door behind him and started walking down to the office. He paused in his stride and turned to look once more at the director’s office.

He shook his head and walked peacefully to the his desk. He opened the door and saw that almost everyone was in now asides Ifeanyi and Tess.

He needed to speak to Ifeanyi.

“Bad guy, where you go?” Kene hailed him and stretched out a hand as he entered. Kunle shook his hand.

“Omo, I quickly go sort some minor things jare.” Kunle himself could not believe how low his voice was. He had to clear his throat.

“Wetin do you? Girl bite your dick for night?” Amaka chipped in and everyone laughed including Michael.

Kunle just smiled. If only they knew what was going on, and to think the stupid fat ass Amaka was the cause of his current predicament. He shook his head and proceeded to his desk.

“Omo this one that Ifeanyi and Tess have not showed this morning ehn” Amaka continued.

“God no go let Ifeanyi give that girl belle” Oyinda joined.

Another round of laughter. Amaka was perched on Michael’s table and he could see her slightly stroking his beards.

His stomach turned and he felt like lashing out at her but he kept his cool.

“How do you know they are together?” He found himself defensively.

Even he could tell there was some weird tone in his voice so, he was not surprised when everyone turned to stare at him.

“Why else won’t they be together? Abi you never hear that FBI logic? There is no such thing as coincidence” Kene said.

“Well, I just dey reason am” Kunle explained himself.

“But come to think of it o, I don’t think they are actually together. Because I am sure no one even knows where Tess lives” Oyinda said

“Ehn, so the only place they can spend the night together and fuck is her place abi. What happened to Ifeanyi’s flat or hotel room sef? Sit down there make seatbelt dey wear you” Amaka finished with a hiss.

“Amaka, you are just crazy. Ahan, madam veteran” Oyinda shook her head.

“But I think they actually fit each other as a couple. But that is just my opinion”. Michael said as he shrugged. He had barely finished talking when Ifeanyi walked into the office.

“Ahan, where is Tess?” Amaka asked as she tried to look behind to see if Tess was close by.

“Tess? Where?” Ifeanyi feigned ignorance and looked around before saying

“She is not around yet?” As he walked to his desk. He nodded at Michael while he shook Kene and Kunle’s hand. He sat down and took a deep breathe in. It was going to be a good day, he could feel it.

“Ah, so you don’t know where your wife is?” Amaka pressed further.

“Which wife you give me?” Ifeanyi chuckled.

“So are you denying Tess?” Oyinda joined in the questioning.

“I am not denying anyone. Tess and I fuck regularly, yes but that does not mean I am her boyfriend or something. We don mature pass that one na. Okay, should I say You and Kene don dey engaged now. This one una dey follow each other up and down like five and six” Ifeanyi faced Oyinda.

“Oga calm down. Kene is my my baby boy” Oyinda defended herself.

“Ehen, when were you going to make the official announcement” Amaka turned to face her.

“You know any office romance has got to be verified by H.R” Michael joked.

“Don’t worry, we are bringing palmwine and kolanuts soon” Kene laughed.

“No o, that is old school. Now it is Vodka and cookies o.” Michael corrected.

“Ehn no problem, we would soon bring it” Kene nodded.

“Okay that is settled. You and Amaka Nko?” Oyinda asked.

“Amaka and I? We have got nothing going on, I am just helping her service the engine. You know some cars need daily servicing.”. Michael calmly said as another round of laughter rang through the office.

Even Kunle could not help himself laughing. While laughing, he managed to catch Ifeanyi’s eye and signaled to him that they had to talk. Ifeanyi nodded in understanding. It was at that moment Tess walked in with a glow that was quite visible.

“Jesus, girlfriend what happened to you?” Oyinda exclaimed.

“Good morning, what do you mean?” Tess asked with an infectious smile, Ifeanyi could not help the grin creeping up on his face. He noticed Kunle stand up and leave the office.

“This one you are all smiles and bouncy. And here we were thinking Ifeanyi worked wonders on you overnight.”

“Ifeanyi? Please I had a really lovely night, that is all you need to know” Tess shook her head.

“Well done. One zero” Ifeanyi chuckled as he stood up and started walking out the office. He didn’t wait to hear the barrage of questions been launched at Tess.

He smiled knowing he had done more than enough last night. He saw Kunle standing at the entrance to the restroom with his hands in his pocket.

“Guy, how far? Wetin dey?” He asked his friend.

“Padi, director don sack me o” Kunle said slowly.

Ifeanyi’s eyes widened as he tried to comprehend what his friend was saying.

“What, how? Wetin happen?” He finally asked.

There was an awkward pause before Kunle finally answered.

“She catch me as I dey wank for inside office”.

And all was silent.