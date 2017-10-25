Erotic: Dangerous Addiction [Episode 19]

Derah’s hands slid slowly and torturously up and down my thighs, rubbing ever so slowly while he positioned his mouth to the opening of my pussy. His tongue slid inside me and I jerked from the sensation, holding his head to me so that he would never stop.

“Don’t touch me babe, if you do, I will take you now. I want you to enjoy this” he grunted as he dropped his head back to my pussy hole.

Slowly he licked all the way up to my clit, my pearl, he lingered there for a moment before he spread the lips apart to lick around the area, drawing a sharp breath from me. He lifted his head and smiled just as I lifted mine to look at him.

ALSO READ: Dangerous Addiction [Episode 18]

I needed to grab something, I hated that I couldn’t touch him, I wanted to so badly but he wanted to take his time because he had to leave back to Ghana in a few hours and he needed to cherish the memory.

Derah and I had been sneaking around to say the least, Ogo had become even more possessive with me and wanted me every time, which meant that he still wanted me to live with him, the one thing I was not giving up was my freedom and the ability to hide out at home.

He threatened to buy the house just to get me thrown out and into his arms, I knew he could do it but I didn’t want to believe that he could stoop that low. Ogo expressly forbade Derah and I and even Ifueko and I to have sex outside the four walls of his house and without his consent. Ifueko had been distant and avoiding me since the threesome and so it wasn’t difficult to keep away from her but Derah I couldn’t even if I tried.

I gasped out loud when his fingers entered my pussy one by one till they were four in number, he slowly pushed them in and out, while he rose to kiss my lips.

His tongue played around and over my lips before he forced entry into my willing mouth, both of us moaning low at the contact of the two tongues.

Soon after he brought his fingers to my lips and I sucked on them, tasting myself. He then lowered his lips to my skin, kissing from my ears, slowly down to the nape of my neck where he licked and buried his head, he then traced his tongue down between my breasts leaving shivers in his wake.

ALSO READ: Dangerous Addiction [Episode 17]

My hand flew to his head, but he shook them off, his hot mouth enclosed a nipple while one hand played with the other nipple, I started to squirm as he licked and sucked on that nipple changing to the other then going back to the other.

“Do you like it baby?” Derah asked

I nodded

“I wanna hear you say it” he whispered gruffly.

“I like it” I sighed, now wasn’t the time for an interview I wanted him inside me now!

He smiled when I laid my head down and closed my eyes, I could feel his lips moving down all over my body to my navel where he lingered again, sending flashes of hot need up and down my spine.

“Now please” I begged, he chuckled.

“What manner of torture is this?” I asked breathlessly as his fingers rubbed my clit slowly and the other hand on one nipple. Ogochukwu would never have wasted this much time, k would have been cumming for the second time by the time Derah was done with this foreplay. I enjoyed it but I needed that cock inside me.

He unsheathed his cock which looked like it had grown bigger since the last time we fucked which was two days before. I watched as he rubbed the head of his engorged member at the mouth of my wet, wet pussy.

I sighed and moaned willing him to get a move on, and as if he read my thoughts, he pushed his dick in, slowly. Biting my bottom lip as I placed my hand on his dick and guided it in, he stopped when it was halfway in and then began to thrust.

ALSO READ: Dangerous Addiction [Episode 16]

We were low moans and grunts as the thrusts became faster then he slowed down, all of a sudden, he pushed hard and all of him went in which caused me to gasp loud, arching my back forward.

I wrapped my legs around him pulling him in, deeper, I wanted all of him, inch by incredibly delicious inch. He bent down to kiss me, a hungry kiss; a needy kiss, our tongues frantically beat against each other as we both moved in tune with the rhythm of his dick.

He flipped me over and had me sit on his dick, I moaned out loud as his cock filled me, the sensation I felt going up and down is indescribable, he reached out and held on to my breasts as I rocked him slowly before going faster as my orgasm began to build up.

I groaned low and long and so did he as we both neared our climax, I was getting louder now as sensations filled my body and soul and just like that it hit the peak and his name was on my lips. Ogo’s I mean, I couldn’t understand why, I looked down and I could see a bittersweet smile on Derah’s lips.

“I get it, you’re in love with him” he said as he closed his eyes placing an arm over them. I bent down to place a chaste kiss on his exposed lips but he opened his mouth and stole a real one. As we kissed, I could feel his dick harden again and I smiled against his lips, I did not want to answer that non-question.

ALSO READ: Dangerous Addiction [Episode 14]

I did not want to tell him that I was falling in love with him too, I lowered my mouth to his dick and smiled at the sharp intake of breath when I took his shaft in my mouth.