Erotic: Dangerous Addiction [Episode 13]

I had clearly overstayed my welcome at my parent’s house after they took my brother’s side when he asked me why I hadn’t gone back to work. It had been six days since I took the leave and two days since I had seen or heard from Ifueko.

I missed her truth be told, I missed her world where you got to have meaningless sex with no strings attached.

It was my own fault that I fell in love with the game changer and his mistress and they didn’t feel the same way, I don’t know how Ifueko can claim to love me and still fuck Ogochukwu, even after she just found out how I feel about him. I was still frowning over this issue when my phone rang,

ALSO READ: Dangerous Addiction [Episode 12]

“Hello?” I said bored

“Hi Ifechi”, my nipples perked at the sound of his voice, my mind might be furious but my body reacted to this man like two magnets drawn together.

“Yes, can I help you?” I said, doing well to hide my excitement. I hadn’t heard his voice in over a week, not that he had bothered to call. The one text he sent was the only form of communication he had rendered.

“I want to talk to you” Derah said

“Too late for that one Uncle, you had time to and you didn’t bother” I said in my best cold voice, hoping to Dear God that I pulled it off.

“I had to get back to work I had left for 3 months, you can’t imagine how swamped I have been” He cajoled, I rolled my eyes and smiled just a little bit.

“I don’t know what you want me to do now oo, clearly my brother would kill you if you came near me and Ogochukwu may just lose it one day and do the same, so it is best that we stay away from each other” I cringed, I didn’t want that, my pussy tingled already just by hearing his voice.

“I can’t, I can’t stay away Ifechi, just let me talk to you” He sighed

“I am outside, please let me in” and that was when I heard the light tap on the front door. What the hell?? Did I want to open it? Yes! So badly, was it wise? No, it wasn’t but when have I ever thought with my brain.

I yanked the door open and we stood face to face staring at each other, he had a smile and hopeful smile on his beautiful face and my heart skipped a beat and butterflies roamed in my stomach.

I walked forward and he did the same and before either one of us could blink, we collapsed in each other’s arms in a passionate and wild kiss. We almost sucked each other’s face right off as we must have stood there, my front door opened our lips glued and our hands searching. He was the first to break away, he guided me inside and kicked the door shut with his heel.

He didn’t take his eyes off me and I didn’t either as he pulled his shirt off to reveal his hard-muscled torso and toned shoulders. My hands were everywhere, slowly trailing my palms up and down the length of his upper body, I kissed his neck where I could reach and then I wrapped my arms around him to kiss him again.

This time, the kiss was slow, we took our time to explore each other’s mouths and suck on tongues. We’d actually never kissed like this before and something stirred within me as we kissed on.

ALSO READ: Dangerous Addiction [Episode 11]

Soon, he lifted me into the air, carrying me in mid-air in his arms as we continued to kiss, my fingers in his thick hair, enjoying the softness and moaning ever so gently in his mouth as he squeezed my ass.

There was a loud knock on my door as the kiss got deeper and he grunted when I tried to shift, I had no idea who it was as I wasn’t expecting anyone, no one was supposed to know where I was.

“I should get the door Derah” I said, my voice very raspy with pent-up need.

“No, they need to fuck off” He whispered, his face nestled between my breasts.

“Come on, the sooner I attend to the person, the quicker they leave” That must have done it, coupled with the fact that the banging had become louder and more persistent. I wondered who that was that knocked on my door like he paid my rent. Derah set me down gently and walked over to the couch where he sat down at the edge as if he couldn’t wait to resume activities.

I yanked the door open again to come face to face with a fuming Ogochukwu.

I gasped involuntarily, he was the last person I expected to see and also the person I had wanted to see the most but was still too proud to go back to him and grovel. To say that I was shocked was an understatement, adding to the fact that he could see Derah with his shirt off and sitting on my couch.

“Ogo, how are you?” I said in an unusually small voice

He didn’t answer, he stared intently at me before he looked at Derah again pointedly this time, I moved aside to allow him in. he came in but still stood by the door.

“I see you have occupied yourself well the last couple of days” he gritted out, I could tell he was doing his best to control himself. “Derah” he said nodding to his friend who nodded back solemnly. What did I have to do to get a reaction from this man?

I wanted Derah, yes but I was in love with this big idiot and he didn’t even get care enough to be properly angry when he almost caught me shagging his best friend that he’d ordered me to stay away from. In fact who the hell did he think he was anyway?

“What do you want Ogochukwu?” I said shutting my front door and taking a deep breath before I turned to face him. I had to play this cool. It would not be fun to lose my temper right now, I was already in Ogo’s bad books.

“Wear something sexy, I have a business meeting to attend and I want you there as my plus one” He said gruffly, I raised a brow, this was a change. What did this mean exactly? My heart began to race at the prospects of being seen in public with Ogo, then again he had been seen in public with a bevy of ladies and my stomach dropped at the thought.

“No” I said folding my arms at my chest, he wasn’t expecting that response and so he did a double take

ALSO READ: Dangerous Addiction [Episode 10]

“What do you mean, No?” he almost spat “I am offering you an opportunity to be by my side tonight at a business dinner with important people, you can’t refuse me” he said his tone filled with frost,

“Get Ifueko to go with you, I am turning in” I said petulantly

“Ifueko has embarked on an important business trip” he said, he was clearly oblivious to where I was going with my statement and it infuriated me, he was coming towards me and before I knew it he pulled me forward and smashed his lips against mine, the kiss was hard, angry and demanding and before long my arms had wrapped around his neck.

We broke away when there was a rustle behind us.

“Get inside and wow me” he muttered gruffly, his lips just inches from mine and then he stepped back. I sighed and glanced over at Derah who fixed me with a pointed look, my skin crawled. What was I doing sef?

What game was Ogochukwu playing and why were we voluntarily participating? I didn’t want to leave the both of them alone in the room but I had no choice, I walked gingerly away from Derah’s stare and almost ran into my room.

I left the door slightly ajar to listen to any conversation that may take place, unfortunately even if they had said anything I wouldn’t have heard as there was pin drop silence throughout. I chose a black wrap around dress that showed ample cleavage and generous legs.

Black always looked good on me and this one was new, it was one of the first dresses Ogo had asked Ifueko to purchase for me when he was still “wooing” me. I don’t know what we were doing now, but it sure wasn’t dating. I pouted my lips after applying my red lipstick and I hurried out the door, if Ogo came to find me… I just didn’t want to think about it.

When I walked out the both of them stood facing each other, their faces grim and their expressions deadly. It wasn’t long before they noticed me and I was pleased to see the effect my outfit was having on the both of them. Ogochukwu showed no clear sign but I saw the bulge in his pants, he cleared his throat before making towards the door

“Derah, shall we?” He said in that gruff tone he had become accustomed to.

ALSO READ: Dangerous Addiction [Episode 9]

Another bombshell, this guy just does things without checking with me first, here I was thinking we would have an intimate night out together even though with his associates and then he invites the one guy I am trying and failing to avoid.

He guides my arm to the door and steers me outside.