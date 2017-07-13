Erotic: Bunmi, my best friend with benefit [Part 13]

I roared as I felt myself cum for the second time, pumping my cum deep up into Onye's pussy.

When I finished cumming, Bunmi pulled my dick into her mouth and sucked it, slurping all the juices from it before letting it go then she glued her mouth to Onye's pussy, sucking all the cum from her pussy as she felt Onye begin to suck her.

The rest of the afternoon went like this, with the girls sucking each other and me fucking each one in turn as my dick would rise to the challenge. By evening time, we were all spent from our fucking and sucking, me having to cum five or six times and the girls' pussies numb from pounding.

Tola and Mary finally got up, saying that they had to be going, kissing everyone after they got dressed and left, and saying that they would be back soon.

ALSO READ: Bunmi, my best friend with benefit [Part 12]

Bunmi and Onye and I were left lying together on the bed, gently stroking each other and lightly sucking. Suddenly Onye sat up.

"You know, I just love you two," she said.

"I've never felt so loved and appreciated in my whole life. I'm so comfortable here."

"Well, why don't you move in with me," Bunmi suggested, looking at me to see how I would react to that suggestion.

"You would let me?" Onye inquired in amazement.

“Sure," Bunmi replied.

"I think that's a great idea. I mean, if you want to."

"Oh, yes, I love it," Onye said. "I can't imagine anything better."

"You're sure," Bunmi asked, "because I have visitors every time, and I am not very shy about my fun."

"Oh, no," Onye said, "I think that would be just wonderful. I mean, if I was in the way or anything, you would just tell me."

"I can't imagine you being in the way," Bunmi said with a smile, running her hand through Onye's pussy.

"You're our ice cream appetizer," she said with a laugh.

"Yeah," I said, pushing her back on the bed and sticking my tongue into her pussy, "vanilla flavour," as he began to suck on her.

ALSO READ: Bunmi, my best friend with benefit [Part 11]

"Mmmm," Onye moaned as his tongue fucked her pussy.

Grabbing Bunmi, she pulled her over so that she could lick and suck on her pussy, while Bunmi opened her mouth and sucked my growing cock deep into her throat.

We enthusiastically sucked on each other, licking and sucking sounds filling the room, then we switched positions and I was sucking on Bunmi and Onye was sucking my dick.

She couldn't swallow my entire dick the way Bunmi could, but her eagerness was just as exciting to me as she sucked me with her entire mouth. As I began to cum again, Bunmi jumped up and the two of them glued their mouths to the end of my dick and sucked the cum from me, driving me crazy.

Then we all lay back.

"Where will I sleep?" Onye finally asked.

"It doesn't matter," Bunmi replied.

"You can sleep wherever you like, with Lenny or with me. We sometimes sleep together, sometimes not. If you ever need some space to yourself, just tell us and we'll crash together and you can be by yourself. It won't be a problem.

Our only rule is that we share benefits. No private, exclusive fun."

"Oh, I don't mind that," Onye assured them. "I like the way you two share."

"Well, if you need any help moving tomorrow, just let me know," I said. "I will help you."

ALSO READ: Bunmi, my best friend with benefit [Part 10]

"I really don't have that much, but thanks."

We spent the rest of the night cuddling, occasionally waking to suck or fuck, until the morning came.