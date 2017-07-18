5 sex positions you should end with for incredible orgasm!

Knowing thy body is one of the most important things as a person, you have to be able to know what sex position gets you there, and by there I mean orgasm.

Especially if you and your partner have fine-tuned your sex to a powerful level. The truth is ladies know which sex position can get them to the promise land, and by that I mean orgasm.

This is good, it gets the job done, but after a while it becomes boring, switching how you get orgasm is can trigger more excitement with you and your partner.

To find out how to help you and your partner create more magic in the bedroom, Women’s Health magazine spoke with Kat Van Kirk, a family and licensed marriage, and sex therapist to share knowledge on what sex positions are good to finish off that can give you body-wrecking orgasm. The one that makes you speak in tongues, and body continue to go into spasms.

1. The Snuggy

It looks like doggy position but with some few modifications, the position guarantees maximum impact from little effort. The clitoris is also open for stimulation here. Van Kirk revealed, many women will be shocked at how quickly they can orgasm using this position.

Here is how to achieve this, she should bend over in a standing position, like trying to touch her toes, then the guy enters her from behind.

2. Miss New Booty

While you’re doing the doggy position, you can switch to this position for that glorious orgasm. This by far is more comfortable as you’re both more comfortable, Van Kirk narrates. The guy’s arms can hold her for support. The lady can have her hands on the floor while the guy pulls her waist into his in the sitting position.

This position affords the dick the space to rub against the clitoris as it thrusts in and out.

3. Missionary

One of the most popular positions in the world can also give her orgasm, it’s also a romantic position for the love struck people. It’s relaxing for the lady as the guy is the one doing all of the work. For guys who cannot last much in this position, you can wear a cock ring.

4. Love Gun

This is a variation of cowgirl or girl on top, whichever name works best for you. She can ride you till she orgasms, it’s a good position for her, as she can control a lot of things, the speed, the depth and all other movements. Plus he can see how beautiful or sexy you’re from that position.

5. Get Low

Perhaps one of the most complicated one from the looks of it, its reverse missionary, and it’s so good that it can guarantee orgasm but the stimulation from the dick to the clitoris is really high, Van Kirk says. Here is how it is done.

The lady lies down, then the guy straddles her in reverse manner, like it’s a 69 position, but the lady’s legs are wrapped around the guy’s back, when the hips are elevated, then he can enter and begin his work. The lady can guide his ass back and forth.