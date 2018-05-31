news

The D is strongly bent when erect, it can break. There are no bones in the penis, but the tubes that fill with blood during an erection can burst.

The blood pours out of them inside the penis and causes a very painful swelling. However, damage during sex, where their partner is on top, is responsible for about one-third of all cases. In most cases, breakage occurs when a man's penis slips out of his partner and is violently bent.

Here are 5 amazing facts about the penis.

1. Men have night-time erections

A healthy man has 3 to 5 erections during a full night's sleep, with each erection lasting 25 to 35 minutes. So it's common for men to wake up with an erection, normally called "morning wood". This is the last in the series of night-time erections.

2. The penis length is not linked to foot size

The idea that the size of your penis is in proportion to your shoe size is not true according to a study published in the British Journal of Urology International.

3. Small penises make big erections

Most times shorter penises increase more in length than longer ones when they become erect. Research based on the penis measurements of 2,770 men found that shorter penises increased by 86% when erect, nearly twice that of longer penises (47%).

4. The penis is not a muscle

The so-called love muscle does not contain any muscles. That's why you cannot move it very much when it's erect. The penis is a kind of sponge that fills with blood when a man is sexually excited. Blood builds up inside 2 cylinder-shaped chambers, causing the penis to swell and stiffen.

5. The swelling blocks off the veins that normally take blood away from the penis.

As an erection disappears, the arteries in the 2 chambers narrow again, allowing blood to drain away from the penis.