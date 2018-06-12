4 Best foods for your vagina

news

There are certain kinds of food you should consume in order to keep your vagina in top shape.

Some foods really can help keep your vagina happy and healthy and easing dryness. So for a healthy vajayjay, below are some foods to indulge in.

1. Common yogurt

Yogurt is probiotic in nature, meaning it contains live bacteria cultures. And varieties that contain a bacteria called Lactobacillus acidophilus may help keep the pH of the vagina in the acidic range, driving down the risk of yeast and other types of infection. So the yogurt's nutritional power goes beyond its high levels of calcium and protein.

2. Taking concentrated cranberry juice

You might have heard that you should drink cranberry cocktail to prevent or ease a urinary tract infection. However, you should drink concentrated cranberry juice if you’re prone to UTIs. There’s a particular ingredient in concentrated cranberry that makes the bladder slippery. So the more you drink, the higher your chances of flushing out the bacteria before they inhabit your vagina.

3. Taking lots of H2O

By staying well-hydrated helps boost energy and circulation, and it has positive benefits for your lady bits as well. For women who are experiencing vaginal dryness, you should drink six to eight glasses of H2O each day.

4. Take ginger tea

According to a study in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, they found that ginger was just as effective as ibuprofen for relieving painful period-related cramps. Although the study concentrated on ginger capsules.