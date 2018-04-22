Home > Gist > Metro >

Stephanie Busari will die single before entering an abusive marriage

Stephanie Busari Nigerian CNN broadcaster is very clear about what she feels concerning abusive marriages

Busari noted that the Nigerian/African tradition of pressuring ladies into marriage, has become a problem in and of itself.

  • Published:
Domestic Violence play

Domestic Violence

(instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Stephanie Busari had the perfect reply for a man who insinuated in a social media post that an abusive marriage is better than ending up alone.

The drama began when a Twitter user shared a tweet, advising ladies to get a man before hitting age 30.

According to him, ladies aged 26 and above tend to lose their chance to get married as they get older.

ALSO READSenate member boldly supports wife beating

Busari was quick to reply that the Nigerian/African tradition of pressuring ladies into marriage, has become a problem in and of itself.

She advised that young ladies take their time in making such decisions, adding that it is okay to not want the traditional, marriage and kids setting.

Angered by Busari's reply, another Twitter user replied that Busari's message is all well and good until a lady turns 40 and finds out that loneliness is worse than an abusive husband.

Read Busari's reply below:

 

Sadly, the average Nigerian girl may not see things the way Busari does. Nigerian young ladies have been so pressured to fulfill what now seems to be their familial responsibilities, that they rush blindly into abusive marriages and end up paying the ultimate price.

No escape for lady married to violent police husband

As is the case for most women who end up in abusive marriages, there is no escape for this woman married to a South African policeman who physically abuses her.

A South African woman has no means to escape from police husband who physically abuses her. play

A South African woman has no means to escape from police husband who physically abuses her.

(Kemi Filani)

 

An intervention from brother, Moreki Mo, who tweeted about the violence appeared to be the only resistance the victim could pull.

play

 

In the tweet, the cop Bruce Mathebula, reportedly threatened to kill his wife who had already suffered serious injuries to her face.

Her looks following various assault was a sharp contrast when compared to her actual appearance.

play

 

ALSO READPastor ordered to pay 15k to wife who deprived him of sex

Responses from followers expressed displeasure over the alleged assault on the South African woman.

A Twitter user even thinks Mathebula deserves to suffer violence equivalent to his wife's experiences. Societal complexes have placed women at the receiving end of widespread violence from their partners.

To fight this, the women have resorted to violent means in defiance of the situation but the reaction has often put them against the law.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Alarming More Lagos wives beat husbands - Commissioner for Justicebullet
2 My Own Share Ogun state residents fight each other to fetch 'magical'...bullet
3 August Visitor Sex doll goes on date with lover at Ikeja City Mallbullet

Related Articles

On Your Own Police ignore distress call made by Delta robbery victims
Caged By Love No escape for lady married to violent police husband
Alarming More Lagos wives beat husbands - Commissioner for Justice
Domestic Violence Why are South Africa's men beating their women daily?
Monster Father beats children for making him angry
Funke Oshonaike Tennis star's tell-all of abuse will inspire but leave you in tears
Domestic Violence Man commits suicide after attacking wife with machete
Bottom Power Married man flogs wife in public over young sidechic [Watch]
London Stabbings How gang violence in UK is taking the lives of young Nigerians
Devil Incarnate Man desperate for male child bathes wife in acid for having girls

Metro

How to get your PVC before 2019 general elections
Yeh Or Nah? Twitter User disqualified job seekers for not having PVC
Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex
Museveni Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex, says the mouth is for eating[video]
3-year-old girl shoots pregnant mother
Bloody 3-year-old girl shoots pregnant mother
Social media users to pay tax effective July this year
In Uganda Social media users to pay tax effective July this year