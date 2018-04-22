news

Stephanie Busari had the perfect reply for a man who insinuated in a social media post that an abusive marriage is better than ending up alone.

The drama began when a Twitter user shared a tweet, advising ladies to get a man before hitting age 30.

According to him, ladies aged 26 and above tend to lose their chance to get married as they get older.

Busari was quick to reply that the Nigerian/African tradition of pressuring ladies into marriage, has become a problem in and of itself.

She advised that young ladies take their time in making such decisions, adding that it is okay to not want the traditional, marriage and kids setting.

Angered by Busari's reply, another Twitter user replied that Busari's message is all well and good until a lady turns 40 and finds out that loneliness is worse than an abusive husband .

Read Busari's reply below:

Sadly, the average Nigerian girl may not see things the way Busari does. Nigerian young ladies have been so pressured to fulfill what now seems to be their familial responsibilities, that they rush blindly into abusive marriages and end up paying the ultimate price.

As is the case for most women who end up in abusive marriages, there is no escape for this woman married to a South African policeman who physically abuses her.

An intervention from brother, Moreki Mo, who tweeted about the violence appeared to be the only resistance the victim could pull.

In the tweet, the cop Bruce Mathebula, reportedly threatened to kill his wife who had already suffered serious injuries to her face.

Her looks following various assault was a sharp contrast when compared to her actual appearance.

Responses from followers expressed displeasure over the alleged assault on the South African woman.

A Twitter user even thinks Mathebula deserves to suffer violence equivalent to his wife's experiences. Societal complexes have placed women at the receiving end of widespread violence from their partners.

To fight this, the women have resorted to violent means in defiance of the situation but the reaction has often put them against the law.