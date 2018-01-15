Home > Gist > Metro >

Married man gets stuck during sex

'Magun' Native doctor needed to separate married man who got stuck while having sex with girlfriend

A native doctor reportedly tried unsuccessfully to detach the pair who got stuck while having sex.

  • Published:
In Uganda, a married man gets stuck while cheating on his wife. play

In Uganda, a married man gets stuck while cheating on his wife.

(Jackobian)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Uganda, the attention of a native doctor was needed in an effort to separate a married man who reportedly got stuck while having sex with his girlfriend.

The incident occurred at a hospitality home, Triple Zero Guest House located in Namatala, Mbale. The philanderer and his company were captured entwined as onlookers gathered around them.

A native doctor makes an attempt to separate a married man who got stuck while having sex with a young lady. play Native doctor needed to separate married man who got stuck while having sex with girlfriend (Jackobian)

 

Images showed some observers making efforts to detach the unidentified man from the lady.

They were also pictured at the backseat of a vehicle, suggesting that attempts initially made on ground to remove him from the woman was abortive.

ALSO READ: The Yoruba charm that prevents extra-marital affairs

A bunch of weird occurrences have been recorded in Uganda and they often seem to be related to sex.

Harriet Nambi, a 24-year-old woman reportedly stabbed her husband, Musa Batera, aged 25 to death, for denying her sex.

Community members arrived in droves at the residence of the husband killer. play

Community members arrived in droves at the residence of the husband killer.

(Daily Nation)
 

The murder suspect who is also a school teacher has been apprehended by the police according to Tuko News. It was reported that Nambi delivered a baby through caesarean section two months prior to the event.

Reports also revealed that the horny teacher had consulted a neighbour identified as Hasifa Babirye,  concerning her challenge.

The home of the deceased. play

The home of the deceased.

(Press)

ALSO READ: Promiscuous housewife invites chain of deaths involving lovers

The latter had advised her to be patient with her husband who has two other wives but her counseling failed to yield a positive outcome.

Nambi reportedly insisted on harming her husband, a former representative of their community if he doesn't attend to her urge.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Gang Wars I bought a gun to scare away rival cult gangs – Suspectbullet
2 Prosperity Preaching Nigerian pastor decrees death on rich men who...bullet
3 Cannibal Bae Husband accidentally bites nose of his beer-loving wifebullet

Related Articles

Out With the Old Ugandan prostitute releases packs of condoms after church deliverance
Super Stud Ugandan man weds 3 women on the same day... 2 are sisters [Video]
God's Creature 'Uganda's ugliest man' blessed with 8th child from second wife
In Uganda Watching porn in this country can get you in serious trouble!
Sugar Mummy Nigerian men are in the pursuit of old women with money
Kiss And Tell Ugandan man posts photos of ladies he slept with on Facebook (Photos)
Konji Murder School teacher stabs husband to death for denying her sex
Football Crazy Sports fanatic murders wife for changing football programme

Metro

Court remands man, 25, for allegedly raping minor
Product of bad gang Teenage bus conductor remanded in prison
One of the blood-stained LASTMA officers laid on the floor as some rescuers made frantic efforts to save his life.
Good Lagosians Road commuters rescue 3 LASTMA officials after awful accident
Mama Boko Haram revealed that the insurgents want an end to the ongoing war between them and the government of Nigeria.
Boko Haram 'Islamist group are willing to surrender', says Mama Boko Haram
Oluwadamilola Odeyingbo died at a hospital within 24 hours of being attacked by an unidentified group.
Chislehurst Murder London police investigate killing of Nigerian teenager, Oluwadamilola Odeyingbo