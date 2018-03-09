Cheating pastor loses sex-lacking marriage

news

A sex-deprived pastor , Joshua Aranse, has lost his marriage due to a lack of intimacy with wife who denied him conjugal rights. This prompted him to seek a relationship with another woman who is reportedly pregnant.

He explained this to the Alagbado Customary Court, Lagos, during a hearing held on Thursday, March 8, 2018. An absence of sexual intercourse for a period of four years provided good motivation for the act.

His wife, Funmilayo, who is described as a trader according to Vanguard News, has alleged abandonment.

The woman who lives in Meiran, claimed that her husband neglected his family between the year 2010 and 2014.

This proved to be the catalyst inspiring a desire for divorce.

“My husband has not set his eyes on his three children since June 30, 2014. He refused to pay their school fees.

"They no longer go to school because I do not have money to send them to school.

"He sold our car and gave the money to the woman he impregnated. He has refused to take care of the children and I.

"Please separate us because I no longer love him," says Funmilayo while addressing the court.

Aranse submitted a different view explaining why he sought a relationship with another woman. He however refused to agree with an opinion describing him as an adulterer.

“I did not commit adultery except the woman I impregnated,” the respondent offered a comment while addressing the issue.

According to reports, a court president ordered him to pay a sum of N15,000 monthly for the welfare of three children nursed with Funmilayo.

Aranse is expected to make this payment to the court until it is able to reach a decision.

Bedridden woman, 75 seeks divorce from husband who stopped servicing her

Marcella Mukami, a 75-year-old Kenyan woman has asked a court to dissolve her marriage to her husband Peter Kinyugo, over claims that he hasn't been giving her enough attention.

According to reports, Kinyugo prefers to stay with his second wife ignoring the bedridden complainant who also accused the defendant of adultery despite participating in the traditional marriage that welcomed a union between him and an unnamed woman.

“You are accusing your husband of failing to provide services to you; do you still need those services now?” Waiganjo Gichuki a lawyer to the defendant asked Mukami.

“When my husband married my co-wife we lived happily under one roof, we had allocated duties to cook and household chores, but it is because my husband is such a clever man that I did not raise an objection,”

“He (Kinyugo) also forced me to participate in the traditional marriage to his second wife," Mukami told the court.

Emphasizing the 75-year-old's dissatisfaction, Margaret Nyang’ati, her lawyer expressed that the complainant receives between Sh2,000 and Sh3,000 as medical support, considered too meagre for her needs.