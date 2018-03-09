Home > Gist > Metro >

Cheating pastor loses sex-lacking marriage

'Ojoro' Pastor ordered to pay 15k to wife who deprived him of sex

A court has ordered a sex-deprived pastor to pay N15,000 to a wife seeking divorce from him as child support.

  • Published:
The wife of a pastor has requested for a divorce following husband neglect. play

The wife of a pastor has requested for a divorce following husband neglect.

(Press)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A sex-deprived pastor, Joshua Aranse, has lost his marriage due to a lack of intimacy with wife who denied him conjugal rights. This prompted him to seek a relationship with another woman who is reportedly pregnant.

He explained this to the Alagbado Customary Court, Lagos, during a hearing held on Thursday, March 8, 2018. An absence of sexual intercourse for a period of four years provided good motivation for the act.

His wife, Funmilayo, who is described as a trader according to Vanguard News, has alleged abandonment.

Man truncates honeymoon, sues wife for refusing to give sex play Lagos pastor ordered to pay 15k to wife who deprived him of sex

 

The woman who lives in Meiran, claimed that her husband neglected his family between the year 2010 and 2014.

This proved to be the catalyst inspiring a desire for divorce.

“My husband has not set his eyes on his three children since June 30, 2014. He refused to pay their school fees.

"They no longer go to school because I do not have money to send them to school.

"He sold our car and gave the money to the woman he impregnated. He has refused to take care of the children and I.

"Please separate us because I no longer love him," says Funmilayo while addressing the court.

Aranse submitted a different view explaining why he sought a relationship with another woman. He however refused to agree with an opinion describing him as an adulterer.

“I did not commit adultery except the woman I impregnated,” the respondent offered a comment while addressing the issue.

According to reports, a court president ordered him to pay a sum of N15,000 monthly for the welfare of three children nursed with Funmilayo.

Aranse is expected to make this payment to the court until it is able to reach a decision.

Bedridden woman, 75 seeks divorce from husband who stopped servicing her

Marcella Mukami, a 75-year-old Kenyan woman has asked a court to dissolve her marriage to her husband Peter Kinyugo, over claims that he hasn't been giving her enough attention.

According to reports, Kinyugo prefers to stay with his second wife ignoring the bedridden complainant who also accused the defendant of adultery despite participating in the traditional marriage that welcomed a union between him and an unnamed woman.

“You are accusing your husband of failing to provide services to you; do you still need those services now?” Waiganjo Gichuki a lawyer to the defendant asked Mukami.

“When my husband married my co-wife we lived happily under one roof, we had allocated duties to cook and household chores, but it is because my husband is such a clever man that I did not raise an objection,”

“He (Kinyugo) also forced me to participate in the traditional marriage to his second wife," Mukami told the court.

ALSO READ: Mom checks into hospital to prevent son from marrying divorcee

Emphasizing the 75-year-old's dissatisfaction, Margaret Nyang’ati, her lawyer expressed that the complainant receives between Sh2,000 and Sh3,000 as medical support, considered too meagre for her needs.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Painful Death Woman dies after consuming breast milk concoctionbullet
2 Supernatural God Corpse of brain-damaged man wakes up in morguebullet
3 Away Match Dog bites man's penis during sex at girlfriend'sbullet

Related Articles

Needing Love Bedridden woman, 75 seeks divorce from husband who stopped servicing her
Can't Take It Woman who cried for help following bad experience dating married man receives scorn
Heart of Romeo Polygamous husband shows off lovely wives, thanks God for happy union
Strange Husband stabs wife for voting in Ekiti 2014 election
Husband Snatcher Slay queen loses expensive Range Rover after lover comes back to senses
Tips The way to a man's heart is sex according to this beauty
'Juju' Wealth seeker gets Alfa to sleep with wife for money making ritual
No More Scrubs! Broke guy drags slay queen who uses vagina for money

Metro

Painful Death 500l UNIBEN engineering student commits suicide
Lagos pedestrians are seen offering help to a Corps member who was crushed by a train in Ikeja.
Avoidable Death Phone addiction ends life of female NYSC member killed by Lagos train
Charly Boy weeps at Peace Corps headquarters in Abuja
Charly Boy Eccentric artiste weeps at Peace Corps headquarters
The deceased was killed while trying to cross a road. He was on a journey to school before meeting his death.
A Mother's Pain Grandmom cries over pupil beheaded by BRT