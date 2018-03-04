Home > Gist > Metro >

Married man flogs wife in public for slapping sidechic

Bottom Power Married man flogs wife in public over young sidechic [Watch]

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Domestic Violence play

Domestic Violence

(instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A video showing a married man beating his wife in public over his side chic has since gone viral online.

The video clip shared on Twitter shows the man being restrained by two LASTMA officials, while he struggled to land another blow to his wife who was inside her car.

Read More: Kenya man stabs wife in the face with knife

According to the post, the unfortunate woman had caught her husband and the young lady at the Filmhouse cinema.

Watch below:

 

She reportedly lost her temper and slapped the young lady. The beating is meant to be her husband's reaction to that slap.

Not at all what one would expect of a husband.

Domestic violence and infidelity

Sadly, Nigerians have successfully hidden domestic violence in the shadows until recently and the truth is gruesome.

The article on domestic violence in the Awake! magazine was also used to help the community play

The article on domestic violence in the Awake! magazine was also used to help the community

(jw.org)

 

Thanks to social media, women and men alike have begun to tell their stories, opening the eyes of Nigerians to the manace that has quickly become the bane of marriages.

Another case of domestic violence was reported in which a husband brutalised his wife and ended up leaving her with a huge cut on her face.

The case was brought to the notice of the public by indefatigable human rights activist, Dr Joe Okei Odumakin, who shared the photos of the bloodied woman and also mandated a lawyer working with her foundation, Women Arise For Change Initiative, to take the woman to the hospital for urgent treatment.

Men who are victims of domestic violence rarely speak up play

Men who are victims of domestic violence rarely speak up

(Ebony )

 

Read More: 11-months after wedding, husband cuts off wife's ear with plier

In a statement released by Odumakin, the woman recounted a pitiable history of domestic abuse in the hands of her husband while his family family and community kept telling her it was a family affair, until she ran to the foundation for help.

Thankfully, the culprit was arrested and will be facing the full wrath of the law.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 "Black Panther" Fanatics dressed to church in superhero outfits are met...bullet
2 Erotic Stuff Woman has had sex with 3 Uber drivers since ditching exbullet
3 Child Not Bride Sadness greets marriage between old Nigerian man,...bullet

Related Articles

Tonto Dikeh Actress has the complete manual for staying in the news
Gone Too Soon Woman tortured to death by banker husband buried amidst tears
Where You Belong Banker who tortured wife to death remanded in prison
Bilyaminu Bello Police file charges against killer wife but can't detain her
2 Of A Kind 'Bilyaminu was a serial cheat; he got what he deserved'- Wife's friend
Murder Is The Case 'We warned our brother to leave his violent wife' - Friend of man stabbed to death by wife
Fist Of Steel Man in prison for beating pregnant wife to death
Ooni of Ife  Olori Wuraola confirms split from monarch 
Sunset At Noon Auxiliary nurse murders husband in Lagos
Murderer Husband escapes after killing wife with axe in Benue [Graphic Photos]

Metro

Horror stories of how these Nigerian women were sexually abused
Rape Horror stories of how these Nigerian women were sexually abused
Ghanaian police arrests 22 Nigerian youths allegedly involved in online fraud
Yahoo Boys 22 Nigerians arrested for online fraud in Ghana
Rescued baby factory inmates
End Of The Road 7 women, 3 babies rescued from Togolese midwife
Olawunmi Bayode is attempting to break a Guinness World Record in the “Longest Marathon Reading Aloud” Category
Guinness World Record Olubayode Treasures-Olawunmi breaks the longest reading marathon record