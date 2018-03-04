news

A video showing a married man beating his wife in public over his side chic has since gone viral online.

The video clip shared on Twitter shows the man being restrained by two LASTMA officials, while he struggled to land another blow to his wife who was inside her car.

According to the post, the unfortunate woman had caught her husband and the young lady at the Filmhouse cinema.

She reportedly lost her temper and slapped the young lady. The beating is meant to be her husband's reaction to that slap.

Not at all what one would expect of a husband.

Domestic violence and infidelity

Sadly, Nigerians have successfully hidden domestic violence in the shadows until recently and the truth is gruesome.

Thanks to social media, women and men alike have begun to tell their stories, opening the eyes of Nigerians to the manace that has quickly become the bane of marriages.

Another case of domestic violence was reported in which a husband brutalised his wife and ended up leaving her with a huge cut on her face.

The case was brought to the notice of the public by indefatigable human rights activist, Dr Joe Okei Odumakin, who shared the photos of the bloodied woman and also mandated a lawyer working with her foundation, Women Arise For Change Initiative, to take the woman to the hospital for urgent treatment.

In a statement released by Odumakin, the woman recounted a pitiable history of domestic abuse in the hands of her husband while his family family and community kept telling her it was a family affair, until she ran to the foundation for help.

Thankfully, the culprit was arrested and will be facing the full wrath of the law.