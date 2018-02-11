Home > Gist > Metro >

'Money swallowing' snake gets Twitter account

The mysterious snake has become one of the most trending topics on social media after it got a Twitter account.

By now, you already heard or read about the mysterious snake that allegedly swallowed N36 million from the Makurdi, Benue JAMB office.

Hours after the news broke online, the mysterious snake has become one of the most trending topics on social media after it got a Twitter account. Since the crazy story broke out, Nigerians have reacted in the most hilarious ways with hilarious tweets and memes.

See some epic reactions below:

 

A Twitter account has been created for the money swallowing snake. The handle of the parody account is @NigeriaSnake, and it has over 1,000 followers.

"I am the snake that ate N36 million from Jamb office. I will not vomit it" reads the bio of @NigeriaSnake.  It tweets are make fun of the sensational and baffling story.

Mysterious snake swallows N36 million proceeds from scratch card sales

According to a staff of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, a mystery snake allegedly swallowed proceeds from the sale of admission scratch cards in the state, totalling N36 million.

The board's management for the Makurdi, Benue state office is yet to come to terms with the explanation given by one of its staff members.

According to the reports, the mystery snake reportedly sneaked into the accounts office of the Board a number of times and made away with the N36m.

A sales clerk, Philomina Chieshe, told the JAMB registrar and his team that she could not account for the N36m she made in previous years before scratch cards were abolished.

In the course of interrogation, Philomena denied stealing the money, choosing to blame the mystery snake instead.

She, however, confessed that it was her housemaid that connived with another staff member, Joan Asen, to “spiritually” steal the money from the vault in the accounts office.

In her confessional statement, Philomina said that Joan Asen and her accomplices confessed to stealing the money “spiritually” through a mysterious snake that swallows the money from the vault.

The board is yet to respond to the strange occurrence. Pulse has reached out to the JAMB office in Benue for confirmation numerously and hasn't gotten a response

