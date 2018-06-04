Home > Gist > Metro >

Man attempts suicide after strangling colleague to death over sex

The suspect, Abiodun Idowu and the deceased, Abimbola Hamzat play

The suspect, Abiodun Idowu and the deceased, Abimbola Hamzat

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested one Abiodun Idowu, 40, on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, over the killing of his colleague, Abimbola Hamzat.

According to the reports, the suspect was arrested following a complaint issued by one Owolabi Moses who reportedly made a complaint at the Onipanu divisional headquarters.

Moses stated that Idowu who is a driver with his pure water factory, had been bothering the deceased for a love affair but she always turned him down.

The 38-year-old deceased was an accountant at the same factory.

Moses added that on the fateful day, Hamzat had been alone in the factory when the suspect attempted to rape her.

During their struggle, the suspect is reported to have strangled her to death.

The DPO onipanu division, SP Sangobiyi Johnson, reportedly led detectives to the scene where the suspect was found unconscious.

Further investigation into the case revealed that the suspect attempted to commit suicide by drinking a bleaching agent, Hypo, after he realised that Hamzat was dead.

He was, however, rushed to the hospital by police operatives and was treated and discharged before being taken into police custody.

Husband murders wife, commits suicide

A man has committed a sacrilege in the Gambia after he murdered his wife before hanging himself in the Mandiary community.

According to a Facebook user, Sizzla Mandinka Worior Jadama, the man had engaged his wife in a fight following allegations of infidelity and in the process, used a knife to slice the woman's throat.

On realizing the gravity of what he had done, the man went to a tree outside his house and used a rope to hang himself. His lifeless body was later discovered by relatives dangling from the tree.

Read what Jadama posted on his wall:

"This thing happened in the Gambia yesterday the village called Mandiary the evil husband did this to his wife and then he hung himself to death. God save the Gambia and the people."

Russian boy and girl livestream police shootout on Periscope before killing themselves
