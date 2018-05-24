Infinix Hot 6 Star competition

The competition gives you the opportunity to win the grand prize of a big performance with Nigeria’s hottest star right now, Davido!
The #InfinixHot6Star competition gives you the opportunity to win the grand prize of a big performance with Nigeria’s hottest star right now: Davido!
Infinix Hot 6 star commences on the 19 of May 2018 and closes on May 28th, 2018
HOW TO PARTICIPATE ONLINE
STEP 1 – Take a picture or record video of you showing your talent.
STEP 2 - Upload on any of Infinix’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram page as comment under the activity pinned post with the hashtags #InfinixHot6Star, your unique hashtag and location hashtag (e.g. #InfinixHot6Star, #InfinixAlex, #InfinixLagos)
STEP 3 - Get your friends to comment, like and share your post to increase your chances of qualifying!
Entry starts from 19 May and ends on 24 May 2018.
HOW TO PARTICIPATE OFFLINE
STEP 1 – Walk into any Infinix authorized outlet and buy Infinix Hot 6 or Hot 6 pro
STEP 2– Take a picture of yourself holding your newly bought Hot 6 device with the promoter at the store and upload as a comment under the pinned activity post on Infinix Nigeria's social media account using the hashtag #InfinixHot6Star, include your unique hashtag tied to your name, and hashtag of your location. (e.g. #InfinixHot6Star, #InfinixAlex, #InfinixLagos)
STEP 3 - Get your friends to comment, like and share the post to increase your chances of qualifying.
Qualified participants will be selected from the online and offline entries to compete for the final prizes on a grand stage.
The winner stands a chance to win an Infinix Hot 6 device, a live performance with Davido and lots of giveaways. Terms and conditions apply
Submit your entry today and you could become the next Infinix Hot 6 star