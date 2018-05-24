Infinix Hot 6 Star competition

news

Are you a singer, dancer, comedian, magician or do you possess any other special talent that must be seen? Then, Infinix Mobility, Africa’s leading smartphone brand has something big for you.

The #InfinixHot6Star competition gives you the opportunity to win the grand prize of a big performance with Nigeria’s hottest star right now: Davido!

Infinix Hot 6 star commences on the 19 of May 2018 and closes on May 28th, 2018

HOW TO PARTICIPATE ONLINE

STEP 1 – Take a picture or record video of you showing your talent.

STEP 2 - Upload on any of Infinix’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram page as comment under the activity pinned post with the hashtags #InfinixHot6Star, your unique hashtag and location hashtag (e.g. #InfinixHot6Star, #InfinixAlex, #InfinixLagos)

STEP 3 - Get your friends to comment, like and share your post to increase your chances of qualifying!

Entry starts from 19 May and ends on 24 May 2018.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE OFFLINE

STEP 1 – Walk into any Infinix authorized outlet and buy Infinix Hot 6 or Hot 6 pro

STEP 2– Take a picture of yourself holding your newly bought Hot 6 device with the promoter at the store and upload as a comment under the pinned activity post on Infinix Nigeria's social media account using the hashtag #InfinixHot6Star, include your unique hashtag tied to your name, and hashtag of your location. (e.g. #InfinixHot6Star, #InfinixAlex, #InfinixLagos)

STEP 3 - Get your friends to comment, like and share the post to increase your chances of qualifying.

Qualified participants will be selected from the online and offline entries to compete for the final prizes on a grand stage.

The winner stands a chance to win an Infinix Hot 6 device, a live performance with Davido and lots of giveaways. Terms and conditions apply

Submit your entry today and you could become the next Infinix Hot 6 star