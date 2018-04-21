Home > Gist > Metro >

Court remands 23-yr-old over attempted suicide

In Osun State Court remands 23-yr-old over attempted suicide

The Magistrate, Mr Olusegun Ayilara,  ordered the defendant to be kept in prison  due to the magnitude of the offence involved.

An Osogbo Magistrates ‘ Court in Osun on Friday remanded a 23-year-old man,  Andrew Peter, in Ilesa Prison  over alleged attempted suicide while in police custody.

The Prosecutor, Insp  Lamidi Rasaki, had told the court that the defendant,  who was arrested and detained  for alleged theft of a cell phone,  committed the offence  in April at Okefia area of  Osogbo.

He said the defendant was taken to the hospital for treatment but later escaped before he was apprehended and brought to the court.

The defendant,  who had no legal representation,  pleaded guilty to a  three-count charge which  contravened sections 327, 192, and 135(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. 11 Laws of Osun,  2003.

The magistrate, however, adjourned the case to April 27 for the presentation of  facts  before sentencing.

