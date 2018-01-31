Home > Gist > Metro >

Corporal kills sergeant over alcohol seller

A police corporal in Adamawa state has shot a sergeant in the same command to death over a local alcohol seller.

The incident, according to a report by Premium Times, happened at a bar in Madagali Local Government Area of the state.

How it occurred

The two officers reportedly had a spat over the a female alcohol seller, who was also the girlfriend of the corporal.

A witness disclosed that the police officers had a hot argument that led to the corporal shooting the sergeant.

They had a hot argument had on Tuesday over one alcohol seller who is girlfriend to Corporal Adamu. She had complained that late Sergeant Timothy did not pay a N100 bill for his drink.

“He initially took a shot of a local gin and demanded for another shot. This situation provoked Corporal Adamu, who warned Sergeant Timothy to be careful with his utterance to his girlfriend or he would be dealt with mercilessly.

ALSO READ: Female Nigeria Army officer burnt to death by security guard

“And true to his words, Corporal Adamu cocked his rifle and shot Timothy, killing him on the spot and causing pandemonium,” the witness said.

Police confirms Sergeant's death

The Adamawa State police command confirmed the death of the sergeant, whose name was given as Corporal Emmanuel Timothy, from gunshot by a Corporal Bala Adamu.

Othman Abubakar, the spokesperson of the police in the state, confirmed the death of the officer “over a minor disagreement.”

Abubakar reportedly said that an officer “shot his colleague over a minor disagreement.”

Reports from the area indicated that it was on Tuesday morning at about 11 : 00 a.m, when Corporal Bala Adamu and his colleague late Sergeant Emmanuel Timothy attached to 13 Squadron Police Mobile Force, Makurdi on special duties in Madagali, engaged each other in a hot argument that resulted to the corporal killing the sergeant with his rifle.”

“The case has since been referred to the Criminal Investigation Department, Cid, at the state headquarters and investigation has commenced,” Abubakar said.

He said the corporal had been arrested while the corpse of the slain officer had been deposited at the Yola Specialist Hospital Mortuary.

