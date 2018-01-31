Home > Gist > Metro >

Female Nigeria Army officer burnt to death by security guard

Female Nigeria Army officer burnt to death by security guard

The security guard murdered his boss, a member of the Nigeria Army shortly after she returned from a trip.

In Edo State, Nigeria, the police have arrested a security guard who reportedly burnt his boss, a female Nigeria Army officer named Afisatu Ajuya to death. He subsequently stole her belongings after death.

The suspect was apprehended alongside eight accomplices on Saturday, January 27, 2018, at the home of the deceased located at First Ugbor Road, Oredo.

According to reports, the suspect who is a Hausa man stabbed Ajuya severally before proceeding to burn her body in a bid to distance self from crime.

As part of his carefully laid out plan to feign innocence, the security guard reportedly went on to announce to neighbours that the home of his boss was on fire but suspicion was raised when the suspect was found moving items owned by the deceased to a nearby building.

The latter, described as a major in the Nigeria Army had shortly just returned from a trip when she was attacked by the trusted guard.

Ajuya whose children reside in a foreign country reportedly lived alone.

Investigations are currently ongoing in a bid to gather more facts according to state police commissioner, Johnson Kokumo.

