Captain Dyse hits Nigeria's hip hop scene with new single - Mary Jane

Dyse has made sure without a doubt that the musical artistry in this single, encompasses subtle rhythm while giving us wavy witty rhymes making him difficult to ignore.

Meet the freshest kid to hit the hip hop scene on a high! Hailing from Las Giddy (Lagos Nigeria) Captain Dyse steps onto your airwaves with his new single, "Mary Jane" which is taking on its own specific flavour and setting listeners on a whole new wave.

Being one of most talked about upcoming hip hop artist in South Africa, with an explosion of raw talent.

Captain Dyse continues to further explore his musical talent, proofing that he is one of the most versatile artist in South Africa and if the sound of this track is anything to go by you can be sure that you'll hear a lot more of him in the future.

