news

The Ogun State Police Command have reportedly arrested two Brothers, Paul Jibunor, 23 and Nkoenye Jibunor, 28, for serial rape and robbery.

The men were reportedly arrested on December 31, 2017 after reportedly receiving a report from one Ijeoma who laid a complaint at the Ojodu Abiodun Division.

ALSO READ: 'I have raped more than 30 women in 3 years' - Notorious armed robber

According to the reports, she complained that she was picked up in a taxi by three men on December 29, 2017 from Afrikan Shrine, Agindingbi, Ikeja, Lagos state to Iwo street, Ojodu Abiodun on Ogun state. Ijeoma was dragged by the men and raped , before being robbed of her belongings.

Ijeoma also stated that she had seen the three men at Adebayo area of Ojodu and was able to recognize them.

Following her report, the DPO Ojodu Abiodun, SP Bamidele Job ordered detectives to the area where two of the suspects were arrested. The third suspect managed to get away.

Daily Post reports that upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to their crime.

Further investigation also revealed that the trio have been involved in series of rape cases around the area, adding their mode of operation has been to use a taxi to pick up victims and take them to isolated areas where they are raped and robbed.

ALSO READ: 'Raping married women, under-aged girls fortifies me' - Suspect"

The police revealed that some of the victims properties such as a necklace, phone and wrist watch were recovered from the suspects.