Wizkid :  Singer shares photos with new signee, Ahmed

news

Wizkid: The Concert was a night to remember and who better to cherish the memory than Ahmed.

The young boy who was signed to Starboy records after his epic performance with Wizkid during his homecoming concert, Is all over social media.

Starboy shared photos he took with his new signee, reiterating his promise to watch out for him.

ALSO READ: Singer successfully holds homecoming headline concert ‘Wizkid: The Concert’

You would recall the small boy from Wizkids concert which took place in December 2017.

The small boy was singing along to Wizkid when the star stopped the show.

“Why you never sleep, come on stage,” Wizkid reached out to him. Further questioning revealed that coincidentally, he is from Ijebu Ode, Wizkid’s hometown in Ogun State. A Trap beat was supplied by DJ Tunez, and young Ahmed, seizing the window of opportunity, dropped some of the best bars of the night. Everyone was turnt. Wizkid, surprised by the events, made some promise.

“I will sign you to Starboy, from today you are my artist. I will first give you N10 million to start off and clean up, and we will record,” he said to a crowd who were sharing in the joy of young Ahmed.

“This isn’t me blessing the young man, it’s him blessing me. I have been asking God for a young talent to sign, so this is the answer to my prayers,” Wizkid said.

ALSO READ: Singer has gotten so big, making fashion statements goes with the territory

We can only wait to see what the future has in store for Ahmed under the guidance of someone as talented as Wizkid.