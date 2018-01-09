Home > Entertainment > Music >

Wizkid :  Singer shares photos with new signee, Ahmed

Wizkid Singer shares photos with new signee, Ahmed

The small boy was singing along to Wizkid when the star stopped the show.

Wizkid performing at the Wizkid Concert play

Wizkid performing at the Wizkid Concert

(Courtesy)
Wizkid: The Concert was a night to remember and who better to cherish the memory than Ahmed.

The young boy who was signed to Starboy records after his epic performance with Wizkid during his homecoming concert, Is all over social media.

Starboy shared photos he took with his new signee, reiterating his promise to watch out for him.

 

You would recall the small boy from Wizkids concert which took place in December 2017.

“Why you never sleep, come on stage,” Wizkid reached out to him. Further questioning revealed that coincidentally, he is from Ijebu Ode, Wizkid’s hometown in Ogun State. A Trap beat was supplied by DJ Tunez, and young Ahmed, seizing the window of opportunity, dropped some of the best bars of the night. Everyone was turnt. Wizkid, surprised by the events, made some promise.

Starboy’s homecoming Lagos concert is the best Christmas gift, ever! play

“I will sign you to Starboy, from today you are my artist. I will first give you N10 million to start off and clean up, and we will record,” Wizkid said to young Ahmed at his homecoming concert.

(Pulse)

 

“I will sign you to Starboy, from today you are my artist. I will first give you N10 million to start off and clean up, and we will record,” he said to a crowd who were sharing in the joy of young Ahmed.

“This isn’t me blessing the young man, it’s him blessing me. I have been asking God for a young talent to sign, so this is the answer to my prayers,” Wizkid said.

We can only wait to see what the future has in store for Ahmed under the guidance of someone as talented as Wizkid.

