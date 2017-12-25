Home > Entertainment > Music >

Wizkid :  Singer successfully holds homecoming headline concert 'Wizkid: The Concert'

Wizkid Singer successfully holds homecoming headline concert ‘Wizkid: The Concert’

Wizkid also reconciled with Davido onstage.

Wizkid has successfully held his concert, Wizkid: The Concert.

The singer has had a spectacular year, releasing some of his best work in conjunction with Sony and RCA records. The singer finally crowned his year with a concert that marked the first time the singer was headlining a concert in his home city.

 

The event was hosted by Bovi, with additional co-hosting duties by DJ Tunez, who pretty much handled the music for the night,

Wizkid, the superstar, had  theme of peace and love, and it showed with his guest acts. Davido joined him on stage for a performance of ‘FIA’, while Tekno came on to perform ‘Mama’.

 

There were performances from a number of collaborators, including LAX, Tiwa Savage, Mr Eazi, Phyno, 2face Idibia, Olamide and more.

Another special moment was Wizkid performed alongside his sing, Boluwatife, who came onstage, said a few words, and gave fans handshakes.

