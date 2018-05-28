Wizkid and Tiwa Savage all loved up during O2 Arena concert

news

It is no longer news that Wizkid sold out the 20,000 capacity O2 Arena in London over the weekend, what is news is his continuous frolicking with Tiwa Savage.

Wizkid had an amazing concert, which was marked by performances from other acts and even more interesting was the fact that he was introduced to the stage by super model, Naomi Campbell which was one of the high points of the occasion.

Just when Wizkid was giving an electrifying performance, he stopped the show midway to introduce Tiwa Savage to the crowd to perform their hit collaboration song, 'Malo.' Guys, it wasn't the normal introduction of a co-star, as the singer called Tiwa Savage "Someone special" which got a lot of cheers from the crowd which was followed by hugs.

Maybe Tiwa Savage and Wizkid are just capitalizing on the fact that we think they have something going on by coming all out and playing to the gallery or they actually have a thing going on which some find interesting while others still can't fathom where this 'more than close' friendship is heading to.

Recall that back in March 2018 at the GidiFest, we got to see Tiwa Savage and Wizkid showcase their new found friendship on stage. Just like the O2 Arena, Wizkid brought Tiwa Savage on stage and this time around, they shared a kiss on stage.

We also can't forget in a hurry the birthday shoutout from Wizkid to Tiwa Savage during her birthday. It was Tiwa's birthday on February 5, 2018, and as usual, everyone took out time to send out birthday wishes to the music star and then it was the turn of 'Starboy' him. Wizkid didn't post just one but he posted five of Tiwa Savage's photos on his Instagram page! And he even went as far as calling her his 'Queen.'

Whatever it is these guys have going on, we are thrilled by it, even though it has so much secrecy surrounded by it, the picture isn't clear, there are a lot of 'Maybes' and 'What ifs' linked to their friendship. We hope that in the nearest future we would get a clear picture as to what it is that is going on between Tiwa Savage and Wizkid.