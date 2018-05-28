Wizkid makes history in a N992K Palm Angels tracksuit

news

Wizkid made history by being the first Nigerian artist to sell out the legendary 02 venue in London that has a capacity of 20,000.

Wizkid's Afro Republik show was a feat for the Nigerian music industry and Starboy made history in a N992K Palm Angels tracksuit.

Wizkid is known for his stylish on-stage outfits and he rarely disappoints on the fashion front. From his N1.4m Gucci jumper at his show in Nigeria in December to his head-to-toe Gucci look at Davido's 30 Billion Gang outfit .

It's no wonder that Vogue magazine has voted Wizkid one of the best dressed artists in the world.

For his show in London, Wizkid chose a dazzling tracksuit from American brand Palm Angels.

#emo#77iP###emo#8J+mhQ==## A post shared by Wizkid (@wizkidayo) on May 27, 2018 at 8:26am PDT

A post shared by Wizkid (@wizkidayo) on May 27, 2018 at 9:12am PDT

The tracksuit, which retails for the equivalent on N992k was covered in shiny dots which reflected beautifully off the lights on the stage and made Wizkid look every inch the star he has become.

It was easily one of the best outfits of the night.

According to their website:

Celebrating American Culture with a different perspective. moncler art director Francesco Ragazzi, initially started his Palm Angels project in the form of a much buzzed-about coffee table book, featuring black-and-white photography of the la skateboarding scene, shot by Ragazzi himself.

The book published by Rizzoli in 2014 – which featured a foreword written by Pharrell Williams – resulted in a debut ready-to-wear collection for fall/winter 2015.

His designs can best be described as assortment of upscale, skate-inspired apparel and accessories, the result of what Ragazzi says happens when he mixes his italian sartorial background with the laid back vibes he admires so much in skaters around la.

Today Palm Angels is available for purchase in 210 stores worldwide, including top luxury retailers such as Colette, Barneyʼs NY, Maxfield, The Webster Miami, Selfridges, Saks Fifth Avenue, Harvey Nichols London and others.

Wizkid shines at his concert in Gucci jumper worth N1.4m

Wizkid's concert last night at Eko Hotel went down in history and he out-shined the rest not just in talent, but with his outfit too.

Wizkid dazzled crowds by playing his best hits and even publicly reconciling with his on/off frenemy Davido. Despite having a whole host of celebrities join him on-stage including Tiwa Savage, Tekno and Olamide, Wizkid made sure all eyes were on him in a crystal Gucci jumper.

Gucci Gang

Wizkid's love of Gucci did not start today. The artist is often clad in head- to-toe Gucci and he is a proud member of Gucci Gang. When it comes to his unique personal style, no expense is spared and with those hefty Gucci price tags, we can only imagine what Starboy's wardrobe is worth.

The crystal jumper is worth $3,950 which roughly translates into N1.4m showing us why Wizkid is head and shoulders above the rest.

If Wizkid's star status wasn't cemented then, it certainly is now.