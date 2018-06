news

Highly anticipated "Life of A Star" Video by The Hip Hop Group, Thrillerz features appearances from Sound Sultan, Oritse Femi, Joe EL, Kenny Wonder and many more.

The song talks about the aspirations of young talents in music and other spheres of life to do exploits and be great in their endeavours.

Produced by Kenny Wonder, the crisp video was directed by ace director, Paul Gambit.

Watch, Enjoy and share your views.