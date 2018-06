news

Skales has released the video for his latest single, 'Pass' which features Yung L and Endia.

Ahead of the release of his album, Mr Love, scheduled for June 19, Skales has shared the visuals to one of the leading singles on the project.

In the video, Skales is in the World cup mood as he is spotting replica Super Eagles jerseys from the 1994 Nations cup in Tunisia and the present colours .

The video was directed by Lucas Ried.