Skales unveils artwork and tracklist for ''Mr Love'' album

Skales has shared the tracklist for his upcoming album, Mr Love.
The Baseline Music artist who recently performed at the One Africa Music fest in London, says the album will contain a ‘compilation of love stories told in different languages and styles’.
He attributes inspiration for this music project to his mum, who makes the cover of the album art as according to him, ''She was his first experience of true and unconditional love''.
ALSO READ: Skales pays a visit to Pulse
Love stories told in different languages/styles by amazing artistes (@sarkodie @casspernyovest @phynofino @yunglmrmarley @endiaofficial @harmonize_tz @mrvegasmusic @thisisneza @vanessamdee @tenientertainer @callmejody_ @tiwasavage @saeonmoruda @aramidemusic @afrob__ ) and produced by Africa's best (@dchopstix @echotheguru @princetonbeatz @pimpzbeat @egar_boi @iam_tuc )Watch out for #MrLove June #emo#77iP###emo#77iP## tracklist !!! ART DIRECTION AND DESIGN BY @utopian.blues #emo#77iP###emo#77iP##
Mr Love album sees a strong line up of features that includes Tiwa Savage, Cassper Nyovest, Phyno, Sarkodie, Vanessa Mdee, Aramide, Teni and more, with production from Chopstix, Echo, Pimp and T.U.C.
The 16 track album will be released officially on June 19 to all digital stores and music streaming platforms.