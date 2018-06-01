Super Eagles Nike jerseys sell-out on 1st day of release

news

The new Super Eagles Nike jerseys have sold-out on the first day of release.

Nike and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in February 2017 released the home and away kits of the new Super Eagles strips but didn't make them available for purchase immediately.

The jerseys went on sale today, Friday, June 1 and feedbacks from social media have it that the new kits to be a hit.

From videos that have been shared on Twitter, long queues have appeared outside the Nike’s Oxford stores as fans came out in numbers to get the kits.

It seems the jerseys have sold out as a message on Nike’s website says the product was “only available in limited quantities.”

Nike say there are currently no plans to restock.

In Lagos, Nike Staffs at the Ikeja City Mall have not made the kits available for sale as the kits in stock have already been booked.

“So Apparently Nike Staffs at ICM are keeping jerseys for people that have booked , claiming SOLD OUT, crazy Nigerian behaviour,” a Twitter user wrote.

Prices of Super Eagles Nike collection

There are two versions of the Super Eagles World Cup jerseys, the all green jersey which is the home kit and the pitch green jersey with white and black patterns for the away kit.

For the away kit, Nike took inspiration from Super Eagles jersey to the 1995 King Fahd Cup-now known as FIFA Confederations Cup.

It also borrows from the jersey the Super Eagles wore to play England in a friendly at Wembley in 1994.

Aside from the home and away kits, Nike also designed some other pieces for Nigeria ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

There are also a pre-match shirt, anthem jacket, drill top and bucket hat. The badge is a tribute to the crest worn by the gold medal-winning "Dream Team" of the 1996 season.

There is also the travel suit which features a bright green floral design on a black base-adding a fresh, contemporary aesthetic to the team's colours.

Prices for these items in this collection range from N7200 to N39, 600 ($20 to $105).