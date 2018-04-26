Home > Entertainment > Music >

Seriki featuring Reminisce - Sakamanje

Music Video Seriki featuring Reminisce - 'Sakamanje'

Local rappers, Seriki and Reminisce team up in 'Sakamanje' video

  • Published:
Indigenous rapper Seriki has dropped the visuals to his 2017 single, Sakamanje which features the Alaga Ibile, Reminisce.

Sakamanje, which jumps on the 'Shaku Shaku' trend was released towards the end of 2017, and had been a regular vibe at end of the year events and carnivals.

Seriki scored a banger with this and Reminisce also delivered a solid verse.

The video which was directed by Frizzle and Bizzle Films, captures the song accurately and it features cameo appearances from rave of the moment, Mr Real aka Legbgegbe master who also produced the joint, Small Doctor, Oladips and actor Ijebu.

