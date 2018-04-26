Seriki featuring Reminisce - Sakamanje

Local rappers, Seriki and Reminisce team up in 'Sakamanje' video
Sakamanje, which jumps on the 'Shaku Shaku' trend was released towards the end of 2017, and had been a regular vibe at end of the year events and carnivals.
Seriki scored a banger with this and Reminisce also delivered a solid verse.
The video which was directed by Frizzle and Bizzle Films, captures the song accurately and it features cameo appearances from rave of the moment, Mr Real aka Legbgegbe master who also produced the joint, Small Doctor, Oladips and actor Ijebu.
ALSO READ: Feego featuring Reminisce, Seriki, Oladips and IcePrince