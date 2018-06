news

Praiz has released the visuals to one of the songs of his 2 Minutes EP, 'Champagne and Flowers'.

The X3M Music act follows up on the video for Here and Now released in April 2018 as he continues to promote songs off the EP.

'Champagne and Flowers' focuses on just two characters throughout the entirety of the three minutes five seconds clip, with sensual scenes that highlight his promise to give his lady the best of everything after falling in love.

The video was directed by Clarence Peters.