Niniola loses Viewer's Choice Best New Int'l Act at BET Awards 2018

Niniola has failed to win her first BET Awards, after losing out in the Viewer's Choice Best New International Act category.

The category which is one of the newest ones created at the awards, where the winner is determined by a voting process opened to the public pitched her up with talents like, Kwesi Arthur (Ghana), Sjava (South Africa), Mc Soffia (Brazil) and Nailah Blackman (Trinidad and Tobago).

Others nominated in the category are Not3S (UK), Prince Waly (France), Sik-k (South Korea), TakeAMic (France) and IAMDDB (UK).

Sjava from South Africa emerged as winner on the night.

This will be Niniola's first nomination at the international awards following the stellar year she has enjoyed since the release of her debut album, This Is Me in 2017.