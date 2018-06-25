See complete list of winners at BET Awards 2018

Here is the full list of winners at the BET Awards 2018.
Nigerian Pop star, Davido won the Best International Act at the Awards, beating fellow Nigerian Tiwa Savage to the plaque, while Niniola who was nominated in the Viewers Choice, Best International Act category also lost out to South Africa's Sjava.
Here is the complete list of winners.
Best International Act Award
Booba (France)
Cassper Nyovest (SA)
Dadju (France)
WINNER: Davido (Nigeria)
Distruction Boyz (SA)
Fally Ipupa (Dr. Congo)
J Hus (UK)
Niska (France)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Stefflon Don (UK)
Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act Award
Niniola (Nigeria)
Kwesi Arthur (Ghana)
WINNER: Sjava (South Africa)
Mc Soffia (Brazil)
Nailah Blackman (Trinidad and Tobago)
Not3S (UK)
Prince Waly (France)
Sik-k (South Korea)
TakeAMic (France)
IAMDDB (UK)
Best Actress Award
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
WINNER: Tiffany Haddish
Taraji P. Henson
Lupita Nyong'o
Letitia Wright
Best Actor Award
WINNER: Chadwick Boseman
Denzel Washington
Donald Glover
Daniel Kaluuya
Michael B. Jordan
Sterling K. Brown
Best Movie Award
A Wrinkle in Time
WINNER: Black Panther
Girls Trip
Mudbound
Detroit
Young Stars Award
Caleb McLaughlin
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
WINNER: Yara Shahidi
Ashton Tyler
Album of the Year Award
Grateful, DJ Khaled
Culture II, Migos
CTRL, SZA
WINNER: DAMN., Kendrick Lamar
4:44, Jay-Z
Black Panther: The Album, Kendrick Lamar and various artists
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award
WINNER: Beyoncé
Kehlani
H.E.R.
Rihanna
SZA
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Award
WINNER: Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Khalid
Daniel Caesar
Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award
WINNER: Cardi B
Rapsody
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
DeJ Loaf
Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
Drake
J. Cole
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Best Group Award
Chloe x Halle
A Tribe Called Quest
N.E.R.D.
WINNER: Migos
Rae Sremmurd
Best Collaboration Award
WINNER: DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts"
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, "Finesse (Remix)"
Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna, "Loyalty"
DJ Khaled feat. Future, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, "Top Off"
Cardi B feat. 21 Savage, "Bartier Cardi"
French Montana feat. Swae Lee, "Unforgettable"
Video of the Year Award
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, "Finesse (Remix)"
Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"
Migos feat. Drake, "Walk It Talk It"
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts"
WINNER: Drake, "God's Plan"
Kendrick Lamar, "Humble"
Video Director of the Year Award
WINNER: Ava Duvernay
Chris Brown
Director X
Dave Meyers
Benny Boom
Best New Artist Award
Goldlink
WINNER: SZA
H.E.R.
A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Elana Meyers Taylor
WINNER: Serena Williams
Candace Parker
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Venus Williams
Sportsman of the Year Award
WINNER: Lebron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Stephen Curry
Kevin Durant
Dwayne Wade
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
WINNER: Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly, "I'll Find You"
Snoop Dogg feat. B Slade, "Words Arew Few"
Ledisi and Kirk Franklin, "If You Don't Mind"
Marvin Sapp, "Close"
Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj, "I'm Getting Ready"
BET Her Award
Janelle Monaé, "Django Jane"
Lizzo, "Water Me"
WINNER: Mary J. Blige, "Strength of a Woman"
Remy Ma feat. Chris Brown, "Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)"
Chloe x Halle, "The Kids Are Alright"
Leikeli47, "2nd Fiddle"
Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award
Migos feat. Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, "MotorSport"
Kendrick Lamar, "Humble"
WINNER: Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"
Drake, "God's Plan"
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts"
SZA feat. Travis Scott, "Love Galore"