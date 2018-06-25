See complete list of winners at BET Awards 2018

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The 2018 BET Awards held in the early hours of Monday, June 25 2018 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California and we have all the winners.

Nigerian Pop star, Davido won the Best International Act at the Awards, beating fellow Nigerian Tiwa Savage to the plaque, while Niniola who was nominated in the Viewers Choice, Best International Act category also lost out to South Africa's Sjava.

Here is the complete list of winners.

Best International Act Award

Booba (France)

Cassper Nyovest (SA)

Dadju (France)

WINNER: Davido (Nigeria)​

Distruction Boyz (SA)

Fally Ipupa (Dr. Congo)

J Hus (UK)

Niska (France)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Stefflon Don (UK)

Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act Award

Niniola (Nigeria)

Kwesi Arthur (Ghana)

WINNER: Sjava (South Africa)

Mc Soffia (Brazil)

Nailah Blackman (Trinidad and Tobago)

Not3S (UK)

Prince Waly (France)

Sik-k (South Korea)

TakeAMic (France)

IAMDDB (UK)

Best Actress Award

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

WINNER: Tiffany Haddish

Taraji P. Henson

Lupita Nyong'o

Letitia Wright

Best Actor Award

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman

Denzel Washington

Donald Glover

Daniel Kaluuya

Michael B. Jordan

Sterling K. Brown

Best Movie Award

A Wrinkle in Time

WINNER: Black Panther

Girls Trip

Mudbound

Detroit

Young Stars Award

Caleb McLaughlin

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

WINNER: Yara Shahidi

Ashton Tyler

Album of the Year Award

Grateful, DJ Khaled

Culture II, Migos

CTRL, SZA

WINNER: DAMN., Kendrick Lamar

4:44, Jay-Z

Black Panther: The Album, Kendrick Lamar and various artists

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award

WINNER: Beyoncé

Kehlani

H.E.R.

Rihanna

SZA

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Award

WINNER: Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Khalid

Daniel Caesar

Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award

WINNER: Cardi B

Rapsody

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

DeJ Loaf

Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award

DJ Khaled

Jay-Z

Drake

J. Cole

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Best Group Award

Chloe x Halle

A Tribe Called Quest

N.E.R.D.

WINNER: Migos

Rae Sremmurd

Best Collaboration Award

WINNER: DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts"

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, "Finesse (Remix)"

Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna, "Loyalty"

DJ Khaled feat. Future, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, "Top Off"

Cardi B feat. 21 Savage, "Bartier Cardi"

French Montana feat. Swae Lee, "Unforgettable"

Video of the Year Award

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, "Finesse (Remix)"

Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"

Migos feat. Drake, "Walk It Talk It"

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts"

WINNER: Drake, "God's Plan"

Kendrick Lamar, "Humble"

Video Director of the Year Award

WINNER: Ava Duvernay

Chris Brown

Director X

Dave Meyers

Benny Boom

Best New Artist Award

Goldlink

WINNER: SZA

H.E.R.

A Boogie wit da Hoodie

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Elana Meyers Taylor

WINNER: Serena Williams

Candace Parker

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Venus Williams

Sportsman of the Year Award

WINNER: Lebron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Stephen Curry

Kevin Durant

Dwayne Wade

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

WINNER: Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly, "I'll Find You"

Snoop Dogg feat. B Slade, "Words Arew Few"

Ledisi and Kirk Franklin, "If You Don't Mind"

Marvin Sapp, "Close"

Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj, "I'm Getting Ready"

BET Her Award

Janelle Monaé, "Django Jane"

Lizzo, "Water Me"

WINNER: Mary J. Blige, "Strength of a Woman"

Remy Ma feat. Chris Brown, "Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)"

Chloe x Halle, "The Kids Are Alright"

Leikeli47, "2nd Fiddle"

Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award

Migos feat. Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, "MotorSport"

Kendrick Lamar, "Humble"

WINNER: Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"

Drake, "God's Plan"

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts"

SZA feat. Travis Scott, "Love Galore"