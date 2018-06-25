Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

See complete list of winners at BET Awards 2018

BET Awards 2018 See complete list of winners at music event

Here is the full list of winners at the BET Awards 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Davido wins Best International Act at BET Awards 2018 (GettyImages/FrederickBrown)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The 2018 BET Awards held in the early hours of Monday, June 25 2018 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California and we have all the winners.

Nigerian Pop star, Davido won the Best International Act at the Awards, beating fellow Nigerian Tiwa Savage to the plaque, while Niniola who was nominated in the Viewers Choice, Best International Act category also lost out to South Africa's Sjava.

Here is the complete list of winners.

Best International Act Award
Booba (France)
Cassper Nyovest (SA)
Dadju (France)
WINNER: Davido (Nigeria)​
Distruction Boyz (SA)
Fally Ipupa (Dr. Congo)
J Hus (UK)
Niska (France)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Stefflon Don (UK)

 

Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act Award

Niniola (Nigeria)
Kwesi Arthur (Ghana)
WINNER: Sjava (South Africa)
Mc Soffia (Brazil)
Nailah Blackman (Trinidad and Tobago)
Not3S (UK)
Prince Waly (France)

Sik-k (South Korea)
TakeAMic (France)
IAMDDB (UK)

Best Actress Award
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
WINNER: Tiffany Haddish
Taraji P. Henson
Lupita Nyong'o
Letitia Wright

Best Actor Award
WINNER: Chadwick Boseman
Denzel Washington
Donald Glover
Daniel Kaluuya
Michael B. Jordan
Sterling K. Brown

Best Movie Award
A Wrinkle in Time
WINNER: Black Panther
Girls Trip
Mudbound
Detroit

 

Young Stars Award
Caleb McLaughlin
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
WINNER: Yara Shahidi
Ashton Tyler

Album of the Year Award
Grateful, DJ Khaled
Culture II, Migos
CTRL, SZA
WINNER: DAMN., Kendrick Lamar
4:44, Jay-Z
Black Panther: The Album, Kendrick Lamar and various artists

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award
WINNER: Beyoncé
Kehlani
H.E.R.
Rihanna
SZA

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Award
WINNER: Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Khalid
Daniel Caesar

Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award
WINNER: Cardi B
Rapsody
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
DeJ Loaf

play Jamie Fox was the host of the BET Awards 2018 (GettyImages/Frederick M Brown)

 

Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
Drake
J. Cole
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Best Group Award
Chloe x Halle
A Tribe Called Quest
N.E.R.D.
WINNER: Migos
Rae Sremmurd

Best Collaboration Award
WINNER: DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts"
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, "Finesse (Remix)"
Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna, "Loyalty"
DJ Khaled feat. Future, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, "Top Off"
Cardi B feat. 21 Savage, "Bartier Cardi"
French Montana feat. Swae Lee, "Unforgettable" 

Video of the Year Award
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, "Finesse (Remix)"
Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"
Migos feat. Drake, "Walk It Talk It"
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts"
WINNER: Drake, "God's Plan"
Kendrick Lamar, "Humble"

Video Director of the Year Award
WINNER: Ava Duvernay
Chris Brown
Director X
Dave Meyers
Benny Boom

Best New Artist Award
Goldlink
WINNER: SZA
H.E.R.
A Boogie wit da Hoodie

Sportswoman of the Year Award
Elana Meyers Taylor
WINNER: Serena Williams
Candace Parker
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Venus Williams

Sportsman of the Year Award
WINNER: Lebron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Stephen Curry
Kevin Durant
Dwayne Wade

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
WINNER: Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly, "I'll Find You"
Snoop Dogg feat. B Slade, "Words Arew Few"
Ledisi and Kirk Franklin, "If You Don't Mind"
Marvin Sapp, "Close"
Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj, "I'm Getting Ready" 

BET Her Award
Janelle Monaé, "Django Jane"
Lizzo, "Water Me"
WINNER: Mary J. Blige, "Strength of a Woman"
Remy Ma feat. Chris Brown, "Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)"
Chloe x Halle, "The Kids Are Alright"
Leikeli47, "2nd Fiddle"

Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award
Migos feat. Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, "MotorSport" 
Kendrick Lamar, "Humble" 
WINNER: Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow" 
Drake, "God's Plan"
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts"
SZA feat. Travis Scott, "Love Galore"

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Here is the most played song on the day Nigeria defeated...bullet
2 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian...bullet
3 P Square Peter Okoye gives condition for possible music reunionbullet

Related Articles

BET Awards 2018 Giving you the red carpet looks of the night
BET Awards 2018 5 things to expect from music event
Photo of the day Davido hangs with DJ Khalid at his home
Mr Eazi, Patoranking Pop stars announced as opening acts for Lauryn Hill's Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour
World Cup 2018 Here is the most played song on the day Nigeria defeated Iceland
Upcoming Events Must attend events this weekend June 22 - June 24/2018
Bet Awards 2018 Davido wins Best International Act
HumbleSmith Singer releases album, titled 'Osinachi'
Mamuzee Twins Younger sister of musical duo blames them for mother's death

Music

Davido wins Bet Awards 2018 Best International Act
Bet Awards 2018 Davido wins Best International Act
New Video Teni - 'Askamaya'
HumbleSmith Singer releases album, titled 'Osinachi'
New Music Dj Cuppy - 'Accolades' (Remix) feat. Amoshine x Wonder Tha Hypeman