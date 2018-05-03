Home > Entertainment > Music >

Music Ichaba - ''Aje freestyle'' (Leak)

DMW affiliate, Ichaba has jumped on the hit track, 'Aje' delivering a different feel to the song

Ichaba has recorded a freestyle cover to the trending hit song by the Davido Music Worldwide crew, ''Aje''

For Mayowa Ogunsanya aka Ichaba, questions have consistently been asked about his affiliation with the DMW crew following his absence from their recent efforts including ''Mind'' and ''Aje''.

The singer who was signed to the Davido owned label last year and released his single, ''Aduke'' under the imprint removed all images and post associating him to the label from his social media accounts earlier in the year.

This soon fueled questions and insinuations that he has parted ways with the label, even though he is continuously seen with other members of the crew.

But in his recent visit to Pulse studios in the company of fellow DMW artists, Peruzzi and producer Fresh, Ichaba maintained that he was still an affiliate of the crew.

The singer who featured on Jaywon's new single 'Masun' has now recorded a freestyle over the Aje instrumental, which has been made available to us.

