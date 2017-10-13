DJ Spinall :  Disc jockey's 3rd album "Dreams" is out

DJ Spinall's third studio album "Dreams" has been released.

The 10 track album which has six new tracks and four previously released tracks features artists - Niniola,Wurld, YCee, Wizkid, Simi, Mr. Eazi, Harry Song, Davido, Wande Coal, Reekado Banks and Olamide.

This is part of DJ Spinall's yearly offering of music projects. It comes after the 2015's "My Story", and 2016's "Ten."



The album "Dreams" is available at online digital stores worldwide like iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal and more.