DJ Spinall :  Disc jockey's 3rd album "Dreams" is out

DJ Spinall's 3rd album "Dreams" is out

This is part of DJ Spinall's yearly offering of music projects. It comes after the 2015's "My Story", and 2016's "Ten."

DJ Spinall's third studio album "Dreams" has been released.

The 10 track album which has six new tracks and four previously released tracks features artists - Niniola,WurldYCeeWizkidSimiMr. EaziHarry SongDavido, Wande CoalReekado Banks and Olamide.

The album "Dreams" is available at online digital stores worldwide like iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal and more.

