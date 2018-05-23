news

Chocolate City has unveiled plans to hit the road on a nationwide tour tagged Control The Economy.

Easily one of the most visible labels in the country, Chocolate City which houses a number of established and young talents under the leadership of M.I Abaga and DJ Lambo, who serves as president of Choc Boi Nation .

The team has now unveiled plans for a nationwide tour that will cover a number of states across the country and scheduled to kick off from June 2018.

Artists listed to embark on the tour from the stables of the label include Ckay, Yung L & Dice Ailes.