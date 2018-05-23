After taking over the airwaves, the next step is to 'Control The Economy' as Chocolate City announce nationwide tour.
Easily one of the most visible labels in the country, Chocolate City which houses a number of established and young talents under the leadership of M.I Abaga and DJ Lambo, who serves as president of Choc Boi Nation.
The team has now unveiled plans for a nationwide tour that will cover a number of states across the country and scheduled to kick off from June 2018.
Artists listed to embark on the tour from the stables of the label include Ckay, Yung L & Dice Ailes.