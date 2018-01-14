Brit Awards 2018: Here are the full list of nominees

news

The nominees for the 2018 Brit Awards have been announced, with Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran receiving several nominations each.

Lipa is nominated in five categories -- British breakthrough artist, British female solo artist, British album of the year, British single and British artist video of the year -- while Sheeran is up for four: British male solo artist, British album of the year, British single and British artist video of the year.

Besides being the leading nominees, Lipa and Sheeran are set to perform at this year's ceremony, joining a lineup that also includes Sam Smith, Stormzy and Foo Fighters. The 2018 Brit Awards will be held February 21 at London’s O2 Arena.

See the full list of 2018 Brit Awards nominees below.

British Artist Video of the Year

Anne-Marie, "Ciao Adios"

Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell Williams/Katy Perry/Big Sean, "Feels"

Clean Bandit Feat. Zara Larsson, "Symphony"

Dua Lipa, "New Rules"

Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"

Harry Styles, "Sign of The Times"

Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe, "Mama"

Liam Payne Feat. Quavo, "Strip That Down"

Little Mix, "Touch"

ZAYN and Taylor Swift, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever"

British Breakthrough Act

Dave

Dua Lipa

J Hus

Loyle Carner

Sampha

​British Female Solo Artist

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Kate Tempest

Laura Marling

Paloma Faith

British Male Solo Artist

Ed Sheeran

Liam Gallagher

Loyle Carner

Rag'N'Bone Man

Stormzy

​British Group

Gorillaz

London Grammar

Royal Blood

Wolf Alice

The xx

British Album of the Year

Dua Lipa, Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran, ÷

J Hus, Common Sense

Rag'n'Bone Man, Human

Stormzy, Gang Signs & Prayer

British Single

Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell Williams/Katy Perry/Big Sean, "Feels"

Clean Bandit Feat. Zara Larsson, "Symphony"

Dua Lipa, "New Rules"

Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"

J Hus, "Did You See"

Jax Jones Feat. Raye, "You Don't Know Me"

Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe, "Mama"

Liam Payne Feat. Quavo, "Strip That Down"

Little Mix, "Touch"

Rag'n'Bone Man, "Human"

International Group

Arcade Fire

Foo Fighters

Haim

The Killers

LCD Soundsystem

International Female Solo Artist

Alicia Keys

Björk

Lorde

P!nk

Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist

Beck

Childish Gambino

DJ Khaled

Drake