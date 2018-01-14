Brit Awards 2018: Here are the full list of nominees

Ed Sheeran is up for 4 awards, while Dua Lipa leads the list with a smashing 5 categories.
Lipa is nominated in five categories -- British breakthrough artist, British female solo artist, British album of the year, British single and British artist video of the year -- while Sheeran is up for four: British male solo artist, British album of the year, British single and British artist video of the year.
Besides being the leading nominees, Lipa and Sheeran are set to perform at this year's ceremony, joining a lineup that also includes Sam Smith, Stormzy and Foo Fighters. The 2018 Brit Awards will be held February 21 at London’s O2 Arena.
British Artist Video of the Year
Anne-Marie, "Ciao Adios"
Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell Williams/Katy Perry/Big Sean, "Feels"
Clean Bandit Feat. Zara Larsson, "Symphony"
Dua Lipa, "New Rules"
Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"
Harry Styles, "Sign of The Times"
Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe, "Mama"
Liam Payne Feat. Quavo, "Strip That Down"
Little Mix, "Touch"
ZAYN and Taylor Swift, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever"
British Breakthrough Act
Dave
Dua Lipa
J Hus
Loyle Carner
Sampha
British Female Solo Artist
Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Kate Tempest
Laura Marling
Paloma Faith
British Male Solo Artist
Ed Sheeran
Liam Gallagher
Loyle Carner
Rag'N'Bone Man
Stormzy
British Group
Gorillaz
London Grammar
Royal Blood
Wolf Alice
The xx
British Album of the Year
Dua Lipa, Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran, ÷
J Hus, Common Sense
Rag'n'Bone Man, Human
Stormzy, Gang Signs & Prayer
British Single
Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell Williams/Katy Perry/Big Sean, "Feels"
Clean Bandit Feat. Zara Larsson, "Symphony"
Dua Lipa, "New Rules"
Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"
J Hus, "Did You See"
Jax Jones Feat. Raye, "You Don't Know Me"
Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe, "Mama"
Liam Payne Feat. Quavo, "Strip That Down"
Little Mix, "Touch"
Rag'n'Bone Man, "Human"
International Group
Arcade Fire
Foo Fighters
Haim
The Killers
LCD Soundsystem
International Female Solo Artist
Alicia Keys
Björk
Lorde
P!nk
Taylor Swift
International Male Solo Artist
Beck
Childish Gambino
DJ Khaled
Drake