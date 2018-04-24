Ashidapo - 'Mayri'

news

Fowowe Oyedapo David known as ‘ASHIDAPO’ is a fast rising creative singer, songwriter born on June 9 in Lagos, Nigeria. Having released unofficially different song covers with one minute video in the past. Ashidapo is out with his official debut single in 2018 accompanied by a crispy fresh video titled “Mayri”

Mayri is such a rhythmic, groovy afro-pop tune laced with a feel good vibe to make everyone dance up a storm. With deft production credit from the producer ‘Mystro’.

The video for Mayri was shot & directed by EAD on location in Lagos, Nigeria. Which captures all the comic actions from popular internet sensation Brodashaggi in all facets of excitement. Also special cameo appearance from popular music artist “WALE TURNER”.

Coming out strong on his first official single, ASHIDAPO promises to release more great hits as there are lots of compilations rolled up his sleeve but enjoy “MAYRI” for now. Listen HERE

