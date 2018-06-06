Home > Entertainment > Music >

Amoshine Accolades feat. Wonda Tha Hypeman

New Video Amoshine - 'Accolades' feat. Wonda Tha Hypeman

Watch Amoshine claim his 'Accolades' in new video featuring his regular sidekick, Wonda Tha Hypeman.

Amoshine has put out the visuals to his viral slang, 'Accolades' featuring Wonda Tha Hypeman.

That Charles Okocha aka Amoshine has immensely influenced pop culture with his Internet videos and comic acts is a fact that cannot be disregarded.

From a short video posted on Instagram months ago, which generated various versions, the actor/ comedian is now taking his music career a bit more seriously but putting out the full video to his single, Accolades.

In the video, Amoshine is quite repetitive about what he wants, his Accolades, with Wonda Tha Hypeman having a fairly impressive cameo.

The video was directed by Clarence Peters.

