Charles Okocha's #AccoladesChallenge is taking over everything

Charles Okocha really deserves some accolades . It seems everyone and their best friend wants some accolades too, and they're making their case with the #accoladeschallenge, which has since gone viral.

Inspired by his "I deserve some accolades" skit, a pop culture moment in and off itself, just about everyone with internet access, a good camera and a sense of humour has joined in on the trend.

The videos have come in heavy and fast. A quick search of the hashtag, #accoladeschallenge, will show you videos of Nigerians mimicking Charles Okocha, down to the running and the screams of "I paid my dues".

Just in case you thought this was some fan trend, all your favourite celebrities have joined in on the act.

Star-Studded

On his way back from the gym, Nigerian pop singer Orezi asked for his accolades so violently that two unlucky men whose shirt he grabbed seemed genuinely worried. The other nearly folded over in laughter. That's the kind of friend you don't need.

If I didn't know better, I'd be tempted to ask why Skiibii hugged a grown man in the middle of a dusty road. But then, his SUV and a couple more were parked in the middle of the road. I'm uncertain which is the greater evil.

Don Jazzy feels more and more like a fine venerable gentleman nowadays but asking for accolades with Lasisi Elenu reminded us just how much he's embedded himself with these trends.

Then, there's this super-cute video of a young girl coming out of a car and making her voice heard. Little people deserve accolades too, people.

"Amoshine when Amoshine"

The story begins with the actor and musician's "I Deserve Some Accolades" skit which he released in March this year.

In the video, IgweTupac traumatised a few unlucky young men, hopped on someone’s car and told us a few reasons why he deserves some accolades.

Dressed like an Italian professional golfer brought up in Port Harcourt, he stormed out the gates and ran down the streets while shouting, “You all should acknowledge me! I paid my dues”.

Supported with adlibs from his now iconic hypeman who we have revealed to be a musician called Boy Wonder, the video has now been watched over 200,000 times on the actor's personal Instagram account alone.

It's fair to say Okocha is one of the most astute marketers you will find. From lampooning Nigerian culture, he has gone on to become a part of popular culture itself.

Starting with 2016's "Amoshine", the actor has strategically used these skits to push and popularise slangs that turn out to be titles of songs which he releases barely weeks after, while the humour is still fresh and familiar.

He shouldn't have to ask us for it. The man deserves some accolades, so do all the good people who have asked for it too.