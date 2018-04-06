Igwe Tupac's hypeman is a musician called Boy Wonder

news

Igwe Tupac's Instagram skit, where he decided he deserves some accolades has become more than just an Instagram gem, and now we can tell you that the man behind the camera, that iconic hypeman is a musician by the name of "Boy Wonder".

Boy Wonder's voice as Igwe Tupac's hypeman has become nearly as famous as the man himself.

He had become known for filling in for Igwe Tupac's hip-hop cred when the latter's Nigerian accent got in the way of things.

Boy Wonder is an emerging afro-pop artiste who you may remember for his 2016 single, "Special Somebody".

Behind the camera, he had the x-factor on Igwe Tupac's skits. Together, they have become a pop culture phenomenon referenced on stages by musicians like Ycee.

"I deserve some accolades"

Charls Okocha's foray into this comedic scene began following a brief hiatus after he was shot during a celebration in the Eastern state of Anambra.

The actor first hit unlocked our attention with the "Amoshine" skits last year.

This year, he's taken things up a notch and decided he wants some accolades. A large part of that has been down to his hypeman, Boy Wonder.

Wonder Boy has recently locked his account, @boywonder_gram, most likely in anticipation of his identity becoming public.

At the moment, it is hard to say which role takes prominence for the singer, but he can consider the fact that as Igwe Tupac's hypeman, he is basically part and parcel of our weekly or bi-weekly routine, depending on how merciful #ElPresidente decides to be.