5 Davido love songs you should be listening to

Davido has been a trending topic since he put out his new single, ''Assurance'', but this is not the first time that the singer has left us spell bound with his love confessions

Davido declares support for Tobi play Davido is the love 'god' (YouTube)
Social media has been agog with reactions following the release of Davido's new single ''Assurance'' and events that have followed.

The song which is dedicated to his long time Girlfriend, Chioma, was released on the occasion of her 23rd birthday, and the singer who had earlier shut down a club in celebration of the day became a trending topic after he gifted her with a Porsche car.

So while many have turned this feat into a prayer point, the singer, who also understands the business side of the music has latched on the moment by releasing visuals to the song, which has already attracted over 250,000 views in less than eight hours after it was released (as at the time of writing).

This is however not the first time that Davido has revealed his softer side through his music.

When he is not starting a new dance trend or talking about the money he has, the singer has also been famously known for producing some of his best works when he puts his emotions on wax.

Here are 5 other love songs from Davido that you should be listening to as you celebrate Workers day.

Fall - 2017

play Davido's Fall is the real players anthem (Naijaloaded)
 

This is Davido hanging his boots as a player and consigning to a lifetime of retiring into the hands of the one he loves.

While it was fun scoring goals, Davido doesn't want to be called Cristiano anymore, now he wants all he has to fall on his dream girl because of the love he has for her.

Davido is also not too proud to beg as he sings, ''If i offend you, biko, sorry o baby, take heart o''.

Aye - 2014

play Davido began to show his lover boy side from the single Aye (NotJustOk)

 

Aye was the song when Davido became the love doctor, and boldly declared what he felt the ladies wanted and did not want.

Singing, ''She no want designer, She no want Ferrari, she say na my love o, you belong to me and i belong to her'', Davido in 4 minutes and 11 seconds decoded the age long mystery of, ''What do women really want?".

Even though he is to later give the girl that which he claims she doesn't want.

The song with a well scripted video became a hit in no time and got won his several number of awards.

If - 2017

play Davido kicked 2017 off with ''If'' and it has been a barrage of love songs since then (Naijavibes)
 

Arguably the biggest song of 2017 and gradually easing itself into becoming a classic record.

So if in 2014, Davido told you that all his girl wanted was his love, well, three years was a long time for things to change as he is now putting ''30 billion'' into the account of the love of his life.

'If' is one of those love songs, where he professes his feelings through the wealth that he has, as he promises that all he owns belongs to his girl; his money, his body with the Versace and Gucci bound to follow.

Ekuro - 2012

play Davido promises a life of for better or worse in Ekuro (YouTube)

The single produced by in-house beatmaker, Shizzi is another one of Davido's classic love joints, when he talks about the feelings he has, when he is with the love of his life.

Ekuro gets a lot of rotation at weddings as it talks about a love that will last forever, a life of being together in the rain or during sunshine.

Flora my Flawa - 2018

play Davido professes love to his mystery woman in Flora my Flawa (YouTube)
 

Flora my Flawa is Davido's first single for 2018 following the monstrous year that he had in 2017.

And with a retro themed video, the Omo Baba Olowo celebrates the mysterious lady who he is in love with and sings about at every event.

With the intro stating that he dedicates the song to his baby, Davido goes ahead to unleash endearments as he declares to her, ''If nothing last forever, me and you go be nothing for ever''.

With the reported proposal to his girlfriend of five years and the baby drama issues that hangs around him, it is expected that Davido will be releasing more love themed songs in the coming years.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

