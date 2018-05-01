Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

Check out Davido's girlfriend's beautiful birthday party look

Chef Chioma Check out Davido's girlfriend's beautiful birthday party look

Chioma Rowland glowed at her 23rd birthday party thanks to super-MUA Bibyonce, take a look at her gorgeous golden look.

  • Published:
Bibyonce does Chioma's makeup for her birthday play

Bibyonce does Chioma's makeup for her birthday

(Instagram/ @bibyonce)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Davido and his girlfriend, Chioma shut down social media last night after he gifted her with a 45m Porsche for her 23rd birthday. Chioma, affectionately known as Chef Chi, looked radiant as she celebrated her special day and it was all thanks to super-MUA Bibyonce. Check out Davido's girlfriend's beautiful birthday look.

Chioma Rowland, despite dating Davido for 5 years according to the singer, has managed to maintain a relatively low-key public persona only appearing in the public eye in the last few months.

The woman who has captured Davido's heart has stuck with him through thick and thin and last night he showed her exactly what she means to him by throwing her a lavish birthday dinner.

Chioma was the belle of the ball in a gorgeous gold beaded mini-dress but she truly stole the show with her extra-special birthday beat. Make-up artist Bibyonce who regularly works with celebrities and high profile clients was responsible for Chioma's golden glow.

Chioma's stunning features were accentuated with artfully applied make-up and she truly looked like a star in her own right.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

Top 3

1 Forever Young 6 foods that fight wrinkles and premature agingbullet
2 Health Tips 5 foods that boosts your sperm count and semen volumebullet
3 Caution 5 cancer causing foods in your diet you did not knowbullet

Related Articles

Tiwa Savage, Asa Doranne Beauty transforms top celebs in stunning makeover photos
Makeup Tutorial Get inspired to try these 10 looks from Bibyonce for the weekend
Veronica Odeka, Kehinde Smith Beauty entrepreneurs share secrets to owning, profiting in the industry at 'The Beauty Mixer' event
Bridal Makeup A stunning wedding day look to get you inspired
Iamdodos Top MUA shares 6 top tips for beauty lovers
Beauty Tip Of The Day Wanna grow your eyelashes fast? Try this quick tip
Makeup Tutorial Wanna contour to look as natural as possible? Try this
Bridal Make-up Take a look at beauty influencer Ronke Raji's simple wedding beauty tutorial

Beauty & Health

6 reasons why you have been wearing the wrong foundation
Makeup Hacks 6 reasons why your foundation is not working
These 5 fruits will help you grow and maintain a fuller hair
Wellness These 5 fruits will help you grow and maintain a fuller hair
How to know if you're lactose intolerant
Ayo Van Elmar Designer and nutritionist gives us the low-down on lactose intolerance
7 causes of irregular mensuration every woman should know
Irregular Periods 7 causes of irregular mensuration every woman should know