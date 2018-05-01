Check out Davido's girlfriend's beautiful birthday party look

news

Chioma Rowland, despite dating Davido for 5 years according to the singer, has managed to maintain a relatively low-key public persona only appearing in the public eye in the last few months.

The woman who has captured Davido's heart has stuck with him through thick and thin and last night he showed her exactly what she means to him by throwing her a lavish birthday dinner.

Chioma was the belle of the ball in a gorgeous gold beaded mini-dress but she truly stole the show with her extra-special birthday beat. Make-up artist Bibyonce who regularly works with celebrities and high profile clients was responsible for Chioma's golden glow.

Chioma's stunning features were accentuated with artfully applied make-up and she truly looked like a star in her own right.