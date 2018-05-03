news

Organisers of the reality show, Big Brother Naija have come out to explain why contestant, Cee-C wasn't not disqualified despite calls by viewers.

Severally, during the recently concluded season of the Big Brother Naija show, some viewers called for the disqualification of housemate, Cee-C.

Eventually, some of the viewers came up with the theory that the organisers were keeping Cee-C in the house for the drama and numbers.

During a press conference which held on Monday, April 30, 2018, a journalist from New Telegraph Newspaper asked why Cee-C wasn't disqualified for any of her "offences" - injuring Lolu, insulting the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and tearing her Payporte party dress.

The journalist wanted to know if it was a calculated move to keep Cee-C in the house as Khloe and K.Brule were disqualified for a "lesser" offence.

Answering the question, John Ugbe, the Managing Director of Multichoice Nigeria, described the season as fair.

"Those questions would always come. I think when the show started, there was a perception that some housemates were placed into the house by the sponsors to win the show. Then it switched by the next week," he said.

At every point, the housemates were aware of the rules of being in the house, and those were adhered to throughout.

At the end of the day guys, it's a game, and the rules were adhered to. Throughout the time the housemates were in the house, there was fairness."

Talking about transparency this year, Ugbe said, "at a time we heard about the votes, and then, week after week, we published those percentages and people saw the reality behind the numbers.

Often times when people complain and we ask them: "did you vote?" They tell you - "I actually forgot to vote."

Ugbe also talked about the eviction of three housemates - Lolu, Khloe and Anto - a week before the finale.

The eviction had elicited mostly anger among viewers as they wanted to know why just one housemate - Rico - was evicted the previous week.

According to Ugbe, everything was planned before the show kicked off. He explained that the organisers had already sent the eviction schedule to the audit company, Deloitte, weeks before the show started on January 28.

He added that the inconsistency in the number of evicted housemates wasn't a move by the organisers to keep their 'favourites' in the game.