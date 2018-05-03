Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Why Cee-C wasn't disqualified from Big Brother Naija

Big Brother Naija Organisers explain why Cee-C wasn't disqualified and fairness this season

They also explained why three housemates were evicted in the penultimate week of the Big Brother Naija show.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cee-C cant marry Lolu eyelashes Big Brother Naija play

Cee-C and Lolu on Big Brother Naija

(DSTV)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Organisers of the reality show, Big Brother Naija have come out to explain why contestant, Cee-C wasn't not disqualified despite calls by viewers. 

Severally, during the recently concluded season of the Big Brother Naija show, some viewers called for the disqualification of housemate, Cee-C.

Eventually, some of the viewers came up with the theory that the organisers were keeping Cee-C in the house for the drama and numbers.

play John Ugbe speaking during the BBN press conference (Pulse)

During a press conference which held on Monday, April 30, 2018, a journalist from New Telegraph Newspaper asked why Cee-C wasn't disqualified for any of her "offences" - injuring Lolu, insulting the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and tearing her Payporte party dress.

The journalist wanted to know if it was a calculated move to keep Cee-C in the house as Khloe and K.Brule were disqualified for a "lesser" offence.

 

Answering the question, John Ugbe, the Managing Director of Multichoice Nigeria, described the season as fair.

"Those questions would always come. I think when the show started, there was a perception that some housemates were placed into the house by the sponsors to win the show. Then it switched by the next week," he said.

At every point, the housemates were aware of the rules of being in the house, and those were adhered to throughout. 

At the end of the day guys, it's a game, and the rules were adhered to. Throughout the time the housemates were in the house, there was fairness."

Cee-C to go for counselling play

Cee-C

(Instagram/Cee-C )

 

Talking about transparency this year, Ugbe said, "at a time we heard about the votes, and then, week after week, we published those percentages and people saw the reality behind the numbers. 

Often times when people complain and we ask them: "did you vote?" They tell you - "I actually forgot to vote."

play (Pulse)

 

Ugbe also talked about the eviction of three housemates - Lolu, Khloe and Anto - a week before the finale.

The eviction had elicited mostly anger among viewers as they wanted to know why just one housemate - Rico - was evicted the previous week.

According to Ugbe, everything was planned before the show kicked off. He explained that the organisers had already sent the eviction schedule to the audit company, Deloitte, weeks before the show started on January 28.

He added that the inconsistency in the number of evicted housemates wasn't a move by the organisers to keep their 'favourites' in the game.

Shoe company names a pair after Cee-C play

Shoe company names a pair after Cee-C

(Pulse)

 

The third season of #BBNaija  came to an end on April 22, with Miracle as the winner, Cee-C as the first runner-up, Tobi as the second runner-up, and Alex and Nina taking the fourth and fifth spot, respectively.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Miracle receives SUV, N25M cheque, other prizes [Photos]bullet
2 Nina "Miracle and I had sex severally" - Ex BBN housematebullet
3 "Foreigners God" Bambam and Teddy A join cast of anticipated...bullet

Related Articles

Big Brother Naija "I don't want negative vibes right now" - Nina on why she hasn't spoken with Collins after #BBNaija
Big Brother Nigeria 5 things we remember about the 1st season of #BBNaija
Big Brother Naija Who is your favourite #BBNaija: Double Wahala couple?
Big Brother Naija Imo State names Miracle her Education Ambassador
Big Brother Naija Cee-C says she will go for counselling after media tour
Big Brother Naija Why are Nigerians obsessed with #BBNaija?
Big Brother Naija 5 types of #BBNaija supporters
Big Brother Naija Dee-One says Tobi tormented Cee-C in the #BBNaija house
Nina "Miracle and I had sex severally" - Ex BBN housemate
Big Brother Naija Nina feels bad she wasn't welcomed in her state

Movies

Watch episode nine of MTV Shuga season 6
MTV Shuga Leila finds herself in serious trouble in episode 9 [Watch]
Black Panther is a spectacular celebration of cinematic elegance
"Black Panther" Watch these emotional deleted scenes
Nina says she wasn't recognized in her state Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Nina feels bad she wasn't welcomed in her state
Kannywood actress Hauwa Maina Ugo is dead
Hauwa Maina Popular Kannywood actress is dead