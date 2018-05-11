Dolapo also runs into Femi's ex-girlfriend who reveals some information about his past in episode eight of "Rumour Has It" season 2.

news

The eighth episode of the second season of "Rumour Has It" is out."

In the new episode, Ranti attacks Obi and accuses her of hacking the Rumour Has It blog. But Obi denies it and promises to get back at her for stealing from her.

Ranti receives a call from Charles, who informs her that it was Frankyln who took down the blog.

Dolapo runs into Femi's ex-girlfriend who reveals some information about his past. She apologizes for not warning Dolapo on time.

Franklyn pays a visit to Dolapo. He is willing to work on their marriage, but first, he wants to know who the father of her baby is.

The second season of "Rumour Has It" centers around Dolapo, a young and successful CEO of an NGO, who has the life every young woman her age could ever dream of.

However, things take a dramatic turn after a series of bad decisions threaten to destroy her life as she knows it.

The season features Linda Ihuoma Ejiofor, Efa Iwara, Jemima Osunde, Elozonam Ogbolu and Mawuli Gavor.

The new season of "Rumour Has It" is directed by Jay Franklyn Jituboh.