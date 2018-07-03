The biggest snubs and surprises of the 2018 AMVCA nominations

news

The 2018 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards nominations were announced on Saturday night, and for the most part, considering the kind of year 2017 was for Nollywood, the list is everything you would expect: surprising.

The nominees were announced in a televised broadcast on all Africa Magic channels by Ghanaian actress and TV host, Joselyn Dumas, and Nigerian comedian and actor, Bovi.

The most nominations went to "Tatu" with 12, followed by "Alter Ego" with 10. Jade Osiberu's "Isoken" was nominated six times and "Banana Island Ghost" four times.

Below, Pulse has put together a list of the biggest snubs and surprises from this year's nominations.

No Best Actor in a comedy nomination for Bolanle Ninalowo

A performance we had pointed out almost a year ago as a potential nominee, the absence of Ninalowo from the best actor category is surprising.

With his role as an area boy, Ninalowo challenged our perception of him as an actor and stood out as one of the best performances in a lukewarm year.

No Best Short Film nomination for 'Bariga Sugar'

The only acceptable excuse for the absence of "Bariga Sugar" in the Best Short Film category is that it wasn't submitted for consideration.

A taut, thoughtful story about prostitution, friendship and deep sense of humanity, "Bariga Sugar" has everything it takes to impress a jury enough for a nomination.

No recognition for Tina Mba

In the Best Supporting Actress category, Tina Mba was nowhere to be seen for her outstanding performances in both "Isoken" and "Okafor's Law."

Adesua Etomi got a nomination for her role in "10 Days in Sun City"

In the AY Makun film, Etomi's performance as Bianca pales in comparison to her roles in past movies. In the film, she looks mostly bored as there's little for her to do with the character.

Nevertheless, her performance obviously resonates with the jury as she is nominated in the Best Actress in a comedy category.

For a category which Omowunmi Dada's hilarious and nuanced work as a mother battling postpartum depression could have easily earned a spot, Etomi's nomination is quite surprising.

If only she had garnered a Best Actress nomination for her energetic and magnetic performance in the 2018 film, "Date Night."

Ojukokoro garners just two nominations

Possibly the most shocking snub, "Ojukokoro," a film which received an impressive critical reception, failed to impress the AMVCA jury.

Despite its Best Sound Editor and Best Make-up nominations, the movie wasn't nominated in categories such as Best Movie West Africa and Best Overall Movie.

It also didn't earn Dare Olaitan a Best Director nomination, or Shawn Faqua, Tope Tedela and Seun Ajayi a Best Actor nomination.

How did Dorcas Shola Fapson get a Best Supporting Actress Nomination?

In "Banana Island Ghost," a star-studded comedy film, Dorcas Shola Fapson plays Akin's girlfriend, a character which the film could have effortlessly done without.

Nevertheless, it still earned her a best supporting actress nomination. For a category which left a few deserving contenders on the sideline, Fapson's nomination is a surprise.

Tomiwa Edun got a Best Supporting Actor Nomination?

Given his dispensable role in "Banana Island Ghost," it's a shocker that Tomiwa Edun was nominated in the Best supporting Actor category, in place of Akah Nnani, who displayed the full range of his talent as a Sergent in the same film.

Saidi Balogun - Best Supporting Actor

Saidi Balogun was entertaining in "Banana Island Ghost," but definitely not outstanding enough to earn a spot in the Best Supporting Actor category.

"Alter Ego" has 10 nominations

Moses Inwang's "Alter Ego," a poignant look at sexual abuse and its aftermath, garnered 10 nominations. Despite its good intentions and execution, "Alter Ego" has been criticized for telling its story with a restraint that's impossible to miss.

While "Alter Ego" isn't a bad film, it's shocking that it got nominated in categories such as Best Movie West Africa and Best Overall Movie.

Accepted, Nollywood had a terrible 2017 , but, it could have still done better than nominating "Alter Ego" in the Best Overall Movie category.

According to the Director, M-Net (West Africa), Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, close to 3000 entries were received across the continent. Considering the nomination list, our guess is that films like "Picture Perfect," "Couple's Award," "Ojukokoro" and "Catch.er" weren't submitted for consideration, and the jury had to make do with what they had.

Awards will be presented on September 1. The show will be telecast live on all Africa Magic channels.