MultiChoice launches pan-African initiative for film and TV industry

MultiChoice Africa has announced a new initiative - the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) - aimed at growing Africa’s creative industries.

The MTF initiative will deliver three touchpoints: the MTF academies, Masterclasses and the MTF Portal. The first to launch is the MTF Academy, a 12-month educational programme aimed at furnishing 60 young and talented people,who want to work in film and television production.

The MTF Academy students will be provided with skill sets to develop their talent, connect with industry professionals and tell authentic African stories through a comprehensive curriculum comprising theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience in cinematography, editing, audio production and storytelling.

The programme will take place at three regional MTF Academies based in Nigeria for West Africa, Kenya for East Africa and Zambia for Southern African countries and will be overseen by acclaimed local film and TV industry experts, including Femi Odugbemi.

“The African development story has long been defined by investment in the vast mineral wealth on the continent, leaving our creative industries to fend for themselves on the fringes of economic development for far too long. As a result, the film and television industries have not developed at the same rate as other industries on the continent, and not for a lack of talent, passion or imagination,” says John Ugbe, Managing Director, MultiChoice Nigeria.

“There is no better time than now; this being MultiChoice’s 25 year of operations in Nigeria, for a project of this scope to concretize what we stand for as an organisation, as it lays a foundation that will foster economic growth for tomorrow’s leaders, and by extension our continent," he adds.

For over two decades, MultiChoice has been investing in the development of original African programming and showcasing it on the DStv and GOtv platforms across 49 sub-Saharan African countries. The launch of MTF forms part of the company’s new strategy of furthering this investment through *creating shared value by using its core business resources, people, skills and networks to affect a positive change in society that yields benefits for the business and society.

“Professional training is key to success in any occupation. We need interventions like the MTF so that emerging filmmakers are better equipped in the creative processes that have scholarship and technology at their foundation,” says Odugbemi, MTF Academy Director for West Africa.

“We must consciously build capacity so that our next-generation filmmakers and producers can also create wealth and create employment by being entrepreneurs as well."

During the course of the programme, MTF Academy students will produce television and film content that will be aired on local M-Net channels across the MultiChoice platform including Africa Magic, Maisha Magic East, Maisha Magic Bongo, Zambezi Magic, M-Net and SuperSport to reach African audiences on the DStv and GOtv platforms.

Call for Entry

Aspiring young film and TV creatives can apply for the MTF Academy on www.multichoicetalentfactory.com. The Call for Entry will close on July 5, 2018.

The 60 post-school MTF students (20 for each region) will be selected from 13 African countries where MultiChoice operates.